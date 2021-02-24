OTTUMWA – Two junior college basketball teams with national championship aspirations met at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Tuesday night.
In the end, the visiting fifth-ranked (NJCAA Division II) DMACC Bears came out on top in the first of two scheduled regular-season meeting with ninth-ranked (NJCAA DI) Indian Hills. DMACC pulled away in the second half, scoring the first eight points out of the locker room to take the lead before sealing the win in the final minutes from the foul line to clinch a 75-64 win over the Warriors, snapping IHCC's eight-game winning streak.
DMACC's Mark Bradshaw set the tone as he opened the contest with consecutive 3-pointers, one of seven for the Bears during the first half of play. Midway through the half, Chris Payton hit some key shots for the Warriors on a dunk, followed by a hook shot in the paint as he was fouled and converted the free throw, scoring nine in the first half of play. Indian Hills leading scorer on the season, Tyem Freeman, would contribute 10 points during that span.
Taj Anderson would knock down 10 points in the first half as well for the Warriors, including an off balance jumper with 1:36 to play which put Indian Hills up 31-30. Following a field goal by the Bears, Anderson would hit a critical 3-pointer with 55 seconds remaining and Payton connected on two fee throw with seven seconds left as Indian Hills headed to the locker room with a 36-33 lead.
The second half of play would not be gracious to the Warriors. DMACC would open with two 3-pointers and a drive in the paint for eight consecutive points to open the second half.
With over six minutes gone in the second half, Indian Hills would finally turn the lights on their side of the scoreboard back on as Payton threw down a dunk to open the Warrior scoring. During the first 16 minutes of play, the Bears would connect on seven 3-pointers on the way to a 60-50 lead. DMACC would also hit nine of 10 free throw attempts in the final three minutes of play to seal the win.
The Warriors Tyem Freeeman would lead all scorers with 22 points, with Payton adding 15 for the cause. DMACC (8-2) was led in scoring by 6-11 post player Ryan Schmitt (Van Meter) who scored 17 for the Bears.
Indian Hills next hosts Iowa Western (5-5) on Thursday at the Hellyer Centert. Indian Hills (8-2) trails league leading Marshalltown Community College (7-1) in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference going into Thursday's contest.
JUCO BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd Final
DMACC 33 42 75
Indian Hills 36 28 64