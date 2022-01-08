OTTUMWA — Whether it was the five straight points scored by Railer Vargas Hernandez or the lob dunk finished off by Jesiah West, Indian Hills Warrior fans started heading to the exits early Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Lorenzo Watkins knew better. Three decades of experience as a player and coach in junior college basketball's greatest rivalry kept the Southeastern head coach from celebrating anything too early.
"If anybody left that game with about four or five minutes left, they'd never been to an Indian Hills-Southeastern game," Watkins said. "When there's still time on the clock in this rivalry, it's still a game."
There was still time, just not enough for eighth-ranked Indian Hills to complete what would have been one the rivalry's most epic comebacks. The Warriors cut a 19-point Blackhawk lead all the way down to two as time expired on an 88-86 regional road win for No. 17 Southeastern.
Down by 16 with less than three minutes left, Indian Hills made a furious run scoring 20 points in the final two minutes. The Warriors stormed to the basket to score four lay-ups during a 12-2 run that brought IHCC back within 80-72 with 1:06 left before Vargas appeared to finally take all the drama out of the final minute scoring off a press break while being fouled for a 3-point play that put Southeastern ahead 83-72 with 57.9 seconds left.
Adetokunbo Bakare countered from the corner eight seconds later, sinking a 3-pointer to pull Indian Hills within 83-75. Taj Anderson then came up with a steal and a pull-up 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, cutting Southeastern's lead to 83-78.
Anderson, returning from a seven-game absence, followed a split of two free throws by Koby Issac with his second straight 3-pointer, bringing Indian Hills within 84-81 with 16.6 seconds left giving the Warriors a chance to tie the game with a stop and one more deep jumper. The Blackhawks, however, were able to hold off the late flurry as four straight free throws by Davion Bailey and Isaac in the final 10 seconds countered five straight points by Braxton Bayless, including a banked-in 3-pointer at the buzzer.
"All I was hearing were the fans and a whole lot of comments," Isaac said. "Even when Anderson started hitting those 3-pointers to bring them back, I was just trying to stay locked in and doing what we had to do. It's what we had to do to lock in a big win."
Southeastern's victory snaps a five-game winning streak by the Warriors in the historic series. Saturday night's matchup was the first ranked contest between the two clubs since 2019.
Indian Hills falls to 14-5 overall, 0-1 in Region XI play. The Blackhawks improved to 17-2 on the year, 1-0 in the region, with an impressive performance on the road as Southeastern never trailed in the team's first game since a Dec. 11 win over Elgin Community College.
"We haven't played in a month. We didn't know, as a coaching staff, what type of team was going to show up for this game," Watkins said. "I'm just proud of my guys. They fought hard. This is a tough place to play. We all know that. (Indian Hills head coach) Hank (Plona) has done a heck of a job here. His team is always ready to play us. He's beaten the bricks off me the last couple years."
Freshman Eddiean Tirado scored a team-high 17 points for Indian Hills, connecting on five of eight shots from 3-point range to keep the Warriors in the game during the first half after Southeastern jumped out to a 16-8 lead seven minutes into the game.
Anderson scored 11 points off the bench while Bayless added 14 points and a team-high seven assists for Indian Hills. Enoch Kalambay and J'Vonne Hadley each chipped 11 points while Bakare finished the night with 10 points filling in to provide IHCC a late spark after Kalambay left the game with a leg injury with five minutes left.
"It's frustrating because I know we're a better team than this," Hadley said. "They jumped out to an early lead and that really hurt us. I'm proud of the guys for sticking with it and not giving up. That's something we've worked on as a team to stay together and fight, but it's frustrating that we got into one of those games again."
Southeastern shot 54.5-percent from the field, making 30 of their 55 field goals with an offensive flow that created higher-quality looks. Hernandez led a dominant night in the paint for the Blackhawks, producing a game-leading double-double with 21 points and 14 rebounds as Southeastern used a 35-25 rebounding edge to keep the Warriors from ever grabbing an advantage on the scoreboard.
Next up for eighth-ranked Indian Hills is a trip to Illinois to compete at No. 25 Triton College. Action gets underway Wednesday night at 7 p.m.