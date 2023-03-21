OTTUMWA – Four years earlier, Lorenzo Watkins was on the verge of taking the Southeastern Blackhawks to Hutchinson, Kansas.
Instead, a long trip to North Dakota tripped up the former IHCC hoops and coach.
"I remember, in 2019 when we had to go to Williston State, the last thing I remember seeing was a sign that Canada was 20 miles away," Watkins said. "We had to play on a Thursday instead of Saturday. It took us Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday just to get up there. That was my fault not having our guys prepared for that trip. Our guys were lethargic and we wound up getting beat."
Four years after falling in the NJCAA North Central district final, the Blackhawks made the plays late in yet another postseason thriller one week after rallying for a 63-60 regional championship win at fifth-ranked Indian Hills. Though it still required an eight-hour trip to face a tougher team on their home floor, Southeastern players had plenty of energy to make the plays that lifted the Blackhawks to their first national tournament appearance in 12 years earning a 75-73 win in overtime at the North Dakota State College of Science.
"I can't say enough. I'm lost for words," Watkins said. "We didn't just beat a good team to get this far. We beat a great team. That's what Indian Hills has. For us to be pound for pound as good as a team that obviously is just as deserving of being in the national tournament as us, we have to beat up each other year in and year out, at the end of the day it's a chance to go down there and represent our league the best way we can. We have to start showing people around the country what it's about."
For the first time in the history of the Indian Hills-Southeastern rivalry, both the Blackhawks and Warriors will share the national tournament stage this week. Southeastern improved to 26-8 on the season by winning their first-round game on Tuesday at the Hutchinson Sports Arena, beating Snead State 75-49 holding the Parsons to just 18 points in the second half.
The 14th-seeded Blackhawks will now face third-seeded Odessa in the first of two national tournament second-round games on Wednesday night in Kansas at 6 p.m. Fittingly, Indian Hills will be waiting in the wings to take the floor in the nightcap facing 11th-seeded Ranger in the final second-round contest of this year's tournament.
Despite losing its only postseason game, the 27-4 Warriors earned enough respect from the body of work produced during the regular season to earn the sixth seed in this year's 24-team single-elimination national tournament. Watkins, who played and coached in national tournaments at IHCC, was already campaigning for his alma-mater to earn one of the eight at-large bids into the tournament minutes after securing a thrilling regional championship win in Ottumwa back on Mar. 4.
"They're so good that, if they somehow didn't get in with us, there was going to be a problem," Watkins said. "I'm born and raised in this rivalry. There's no question these programs could have been playing in national tournaments together for several years."
Southeastern has taken the long road to get back to the national tournament, rallying in the second half three weeks ago from a 13-point deficit in the final six minutes of the regional final at Indian Hills. Jaylen Searles would hit the key shot of the contest, banking in a 3-pointer with the shot clock running out in the final minute opening a late 62-58 lead for the Blackhawks.
Things only got tougher a week later in the district finals on the road against a North Dakota State College of Science team that was riding a 14-game winning streak into the winner-take-all showdown. Southeastern again rallied in the second half to extend their season, tying the game with 1.9 seconds left on a tip-in by Deng Deang that forced overtime after the Blackhawks had trailed the Wildcats by 12 points in the second half.
Searles again hit a big postseason 3-pointer for the Blackhawks, sinking a deep shot in overtime that gave Southeastern a 69-64 lead over NDSCS. Like the Warriors did in the regional final, the Wildcats had a chance to extend the district final against Southeastern in the final seconds.
As was the case for IHCC teammates Don McHenry and Eddiean Tirado, the Wildcats could not sink the game-tying 3-pointer with time running out allowing Southeastern to finally celebrate the program's first national tournament appearance since 2011.
"Our coaches have been telling us all along we'd rather be the hunters than the hunted," Searles said. "We've been going out there to hunt and try to get it done."
Southeastern got off to a quick start in their first national tournament game in 12 years on Tuesday, jumping out to a 15-4 lead over Snead State. That lead was cut down to 35-31 by halftime, forcing the Blackhawks to again find a second-half response.
The result? Southeastern scored 10 of the first 12 points out of the locker room, regaining a double-figure lead over the Parsons. Southeastern made sure there was no need for any late-game drama on Tuesday, opening a 20-point lead on a dunk by Searles with six minutes left.
Now, Southeastern and Indian Hills are officially one win away from setting up an unprecedented match-up in the history of the rivalry. Should both teams win on Wednesday night, Southeastern and Indian Hills would face off in the national tournament on Thursday night with a spot in the national semifinals on the line.
"That would probably put the icing on my career," Watkins said. "I don't know if it will ever happen for someone like me who has played and coached on both ends of it at the national tournament. I've thought about it. It would be great, but we've still got some work to do."
