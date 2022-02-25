OTTUMWA — Going somewhere on Saturday night?
If those plans include a trip to the Hellyer Student Life Center for the Region XI championship game, don't make plans to leave early. The first two meetings this year between 13th-ranked Southeastern and sixth-ranked Indian Hills have already proven that anything can happen as long as there's time on the clock.
"Both games this season have come down to the exact same ending," Southeastern head men's basketball coach and former IHCC standout Lorenzo Watkins said. "The difference (in the second meeting) was that we didn't make free throws down the stretch. It's tough. It's hard. This is the showcase rivalry of junior college basketball. I root for Indian Hills all the time, except when they're playing us. These are two teams that grind it out and play the game the right way on both ends of the floor. There's a purpose for each team in the way they play each game."
That purpose has led to a single point of separation this season in two regular-season meetings between Indian Hills and Southeastern. The Blackhawks edged out IHCC over the first 80 minutes this season, 154-153, with each team winning on the other's home court.
In both games, Braxton Bayless scored the final three points as time expired. The key difference, ultimately, is how big Southeastern's lead was at the time.
In Ottumwa, the Blackhawks were able to keep five of their once 17-point second half lead in tact before Bayless banked in a buzzer-beater as time expired, allowing Southeastern to escape the Hellyer Center back on Jan. 8 with an 88-86 win. Four weeks later at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington, Southeastern again led by two this time with time left on the clock as J'Vonne Hadley grabbed a rebound, dribbled to mid-court and found Bayless with time set to expire.
Once again, Bayless fired away right before the buzzer. Once again, the shot banked in. This time, however, the three points pushed IHCC ahead of Southeastern in a 67-66 win that has had huge ramifications since with the Warriors ultimately edging the Blackhawks on a strength-of-schedule tiebreaker for home court advantage in Saturday night's regional final.
"It's maybe one of the top two or three biggest shots in the history of the rivalry," Watkins, who has coached and played in this series since coming to Indian Hills in the early 1990s. "I can't think of any games between Indian Hills and Southeastern that I've been a part of that came down to a shot at the buzzer. It's always been close, but I can't remember and ending like that.
"It was a heck of a shot. I give Braxton a lot of credit. To jump up and hit a shot like that is unbelievable."
The shot by Bayless not only put Indian Hills in position to host Saturday's regional final, but also extended a winning streak that is still alive for the Warriors. Indian Hills has won 11 straight with the last loss coming in the first meeting with the Blackhawks seven weeks ago.
"I wouldn't want to coach any other team in the country," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "That game at Southeastern is one that Braxton and I will probably be talking about every time we talk with each other for the rest of our lives. It's a special shot to end a special game that really has been a special moment for what could be a really special team."
The winning streak by the Warriors, highlighted by the memorable shot by Bayless, has Indian Hills in prime position to return to the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament for the first time since 2019. The COVID-19 pandemic forced the 2020 tournament, which IHCC had qualified for as the No. 2 overall seed, to be canceled while the Warriors were denied an at-large berth last year after playing only Iowa Community College Athletic Conference teams including several Division II squads and losing in the district championship game at Dawson Community College in Montana.
This year, the 25-5 Warriors have played a schedule full of top NJCAA Division I programs, including a win over second-ranked John A. Logan and two wins over a Triton squad that cracked the top 10 prior to last week's 87-84 loss at IHCC last Saturday. Southeastern, meanwhile, lost to Triton and have failed to return to the top 10 after boasting the No. 7 national ranking heading into the Feb. 5 contest with the Warriors.
Both Watkins and Plona feel their teams are national tournament-caliber squads each of whom would be deserving of joining the 24-team field in Hutchinson come mid-March. Only one team, however, will be able to play for a district title on their home court next Wednesday and earn that automatic trip to the national tournament while the other team will have to wait and hope for an at-large selection.
"Southeastern is as good a team as we've played all year," Plona said. "Salt Lake's a great team. John A. Logan is a great team. Moberly Area is a great team. Triton is a great team. We've played some great teams this year and Southeastern belongs right up there with any of them. Either one of us could be playing for the national championship. We both belong on the floor out there at Hutch. That's what makes this such a high-level game."