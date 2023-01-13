OTTUMWA — Hank Plona was concerned last week which direction the Indian Hills men's basketball team was headed in.
Just a few days later, Plona is hopeful his team is running in the right direction after rolling to a 22-point win last Saturday over Kansas City (Kansas) in the final tune-up before regional play begins.
"We had a couple of really good practices where we went hard," Plona said. "It's hard to take three weeks off in the middle of the season and get back to where you where physically before that. We got physically back to where we needed to be and made some plays together as a team."
The Warriors have been off since that much-needed 98-76 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center last weekend, gearing up for the first of at least two big battles with their rivals just an hour east down Highway 34. Seventh-ranked Indian Hills will return to Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington to battle No. 18 Southeastern, winners of 10 straight games, for the first time since Braxton Bayless banked in a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer lifting the Warriors to a thrilling 67-66 win over the Blackhawks.
History says that both teams will need to be at their physical best to be able to contend for a victory in Saturday's game. More hard work in the gym has been on the docket for the Warriors preparing for the latest chapter in what might be the best rivalry in junior college basketball.
"We went two hours pretty hard over the last three days last week and again on Monday and Tuesday this week," Plona said. "You've got to cut. You've got to pass. You've got to shoot. You've got to dribble. You have to defend. You have to stay in front. All those things require you to be in really good shape to play with very good basketball teams."
Indian Hills has already suffered one loss to a team ranked 18th in the NJCAA poll this year, falling at home 82-71 to Moberly Area in the game that had Plona questioning where his team was headed after dropping a second straight home game. The Warriors struggled to get in a rhythm as a team, committing 20 turnovers while forcing just six by the Grayhounds leading to a 21-6 edge in points off turnovers for Moberly Area.
Against Kansas City, Indian Hills almost doubled the Blue Devils in points off turnovers with a 27-14 edge. The Warriors also finished with a 46-35 rebounding advantage, a 10-4 edge in fastbreak points and got 58 points off the bench including a game-high 23 points from Ryan Myers and 19 big points from sophomore Enoch Kalambay.
"We decided that we had to come out, play hard and bounce back from that Moberly game," Kalambay said after last Saturday's win over Kansas City. "We've been working hard to make sure that we're all on the same page. We need to make sure we bring the same energy together in practice and bring that energy to each game. We brought the right energy to win last Saturday.
"We were all concerned after the Moberly loss, but everyone the team is committed to coming here to the gym and working hard to get better every day."
Kalambay is no stranger to the intensity of the IHCC-Southeastern rivalry having averaged 12.7 points in the three games between the teams last year as a freshman. After avenging an 88-86 loss at home to the Blackhawks last season with the buzzer-beating victory at Loren Walker Arena, Indian Hills won the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I men's basketball postseason title with an 85-72 victory at home in last year's regional final.
"It's going to be a big game. Southeastern is a good team. We need to make sure we're bringing the same energy with us that we had last Saturday," Kalambay said. "We're going to make sure that we win. We're looking to win it. Maybe this time we won't have to wait until the final shot."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.