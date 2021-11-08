OTTUMWA – Kyle Fisher can certainly appreciate how tough it is for the opposing team to walk off the floor of the Hellyer Student Life Center with a win.
As an assistant coach at Coffeyville, Fisher watched the Indian Hills basketball team roll to a 103-79 win over the Red Ravens in November of 2015. Over a decade before that, Fisher came to the Hellyer Center with his father to watch the Warriors battle for wins on their home floor.
"Both of my parents graduated from Ottumwa in the 1970s. When I was young, my dad would bring me up to games to watch the games with Burlington (Southeastern)," Fisher said. "I have memories from that which have lasted for a long time."
Years after being a young fan in the stands, Fisher walked off the floor at the Hellyer Center as the winning coach of the final game in the 2021 Reed Overhead Doors Classic. Treylon Payne scored a game-high 19 points, including a huge 3-pointer to beat the shot clock with 1:28 left before adding two clutch free throws in the final minute of a stunning 77-68 win for previously-unranked Butler over previous second-ranked Indian Hills on Saturday night.
"It was special for me to come up here with some family that still lives in Ottumwa with a good team to face one of the best programs in the country," Fisher said. "I have a lot of respect for Indian Hills. I really fell in love with junior college basketball growing up watching the Warriors. To play as well as we did at a place I've been coming to my whole life means a lot."
It meant a lot to those in charge of the NJCAA national rankings as well. After not being ranked in the top 25 preseason poll, Butler (3-0) debuted as a top-10 team on Monday breaking into the first regular-season poll at No. 9 in the country.
"It's about these guys we've got and the work they put in," Fisher said. "It's special for me to be here in this venue, but the excitement for me is for our players who played really well, really hard and beat a team that is going to be really good by the end of the season."
Butler led most of the game, overcoming a 4-0 deficit taking the lead initially on a putback by Isaac Okndekane during an 8-0 run by the Grizzlies. That run would give Butler a lead they would not relinquish the rest of the first half as IHCC struggled both to get and make shots from the field, missing five of their first seven shots over nearly nine minutes before a 3-pointer by Taj Anderson pulled IHCC within 19-13 with 10:37 left in the half.
Indian Hills (1-1) never trailed by more than 10 points in the game, but struggled to surge back in front of Butler. Two factors contributed to that as the Grizzlies were able to strike several times making long field goals with the shot clock winding down while the Warriors struggled at times to finish on the offensive end, making just nine field goals in the first half while missing 15 shots inside the 3-point arc in the second half including several quality looks in front of the basket.
While the missed shots were frustrating to see, what stood out more to IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona was the reaction of his team to the missed opportunities. It was a reaction that led to a lengthy postgame discussion as the team did not emerge from the locker room for well over 30 minutes after the final buzzer sounded.
"When things start going a little bit wrong, we react and splinter. That's been our issue for two months," Plona said. "When we play good, boy do we play good. When we struggle and things aren't going our way, we really struggle to come together as a team and to figure out what needs to be done.
"I'm right at the center of that. As a group, as players and coaches, we have not figured out how to work together to get the result we want when things get difficult."
Despite the struggles, Indian Hills had a chance to pull out a tough early-season win regaining the lead briefly on a lay-up by Yacine Toumi with 13:34 left, putting the Warriors on top 46-45. Butler responded by scoring the next nine points, including two more long jumpers that beat the shot clock buzzer as part of a 14-3 run that put the Grizzlies back on top 59-49 with nine minutes left.
Indian Hills continued to chip away, getting as close as 64-63 on free throws by Braxton Bayless with 2:43 left. Enoch Kalambay missed in close with under two minutes left on a shot that would have tied the game, setting the stage for Payne who delivered a 3-pointer after 30-second possession by the Grizzlies followed just 29 seconds later by a pull-up 3-pointer by Isaiah Williams with 57 seconds left, opening a 71-65 lead over the Warriors.
The Warriors were balanced in scoring for the second straight night as 11 different players scored for IHCC. Anderson and Davin Zeigler led Indian Hills with 11 points apiece, matching the Butler duo of Eden Holt and Jaden Okon.
Next up for the Warriors is a trip to West Burlington for consecutive nights participating in the second-annual Iowa-Missouri Challenge. Indian Hills, now ranked 13th in the NJCAA, faces Missouri State-West Plains on Friday night at 6 p.m.
On Saturday, IHCC will take on Moberly Area at 5 p.m. Eight games will be played over the course of two days at Loren Walker Arena in the Iowa-Missouri Challenge, tipping off Friday with Triton (filling in for Iowa Western) facing Three Rivers at 2 p.m.