OTTUMWA — Hank Plona will always hold his team to a higher standard.
"It's my job to think that we're capable of a lot," Plona said. "I genuinely think each one of these guys is capable of more than they even think they're capable of."
For over 17 minutes on Thursday night, eighth-ranked Indian Hills gave their fans a glimpse of just good they can be this season. Yacine Toumi scored 10 points in just eight minutes off the bench, helping spur on a 26-3 run that helped the Warriors open a 45-17 lead late in the first half.
That would be the largest lead Indian Hills would hold on Thursday night against Casper in the first of three games in three nights for the Warriors. Taj Anderson added a four-point play in the second half, kicking off an 11-2 run that put away an 83-67 win over the Thunderbirds.
Anderson and Toumi each finished with a team-leading 14 points for Indian Hills, who coasted to their second win in three games at the Hellyer Student Life Center this season. Rashaun Agee produced a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double for Casper, who finished the night scoring 19 of the game's final 26 points.
"It was a really good start to the game, but I do not think we had our best effort over the final 20 minutes," Plona said. "Every time you put on that uniform, you want to give it your best effort for 40 minutes.
"There's some positives from this game, but there's also some things we need to learn from."
Toumi produced his best performance yet for the Warriors on Thursday, hitting all seven shots from the field making the most of his 18 minutes on the floor. Andre Harris reached double figures with 10 points, adding a team-best seven rebounds to help aid IHCC's 38-20 scoring advantage in the paint.
Harris certainly hears what his head coach is saying when talking about the potential of the 2021-22 Indian Hills men's basketball squad.
"Coach Hank has definitely set a high standard for us," Harris said. "His top priority is for us to play hard. That's all I was thinking about. Getting a lead like we got in the first half is great, but we want to be even better than that. We want to be elite. We're aiming to be national champs. We want to keep getting better."
Anderson made the most of just 12 minutes off the bench, hitting five of 12 shots from the field including a 3-7 shooting performance from 3-point range with his four-point play with seven minutes left keeping Casper from making a dramatic run at an incredible comeback win. One of just two returning players from last year's squad, Anderson just missed matching his season-best scoring night set last Friday with 16 points including a game-tying 3-pointer in the final minute of a dramatic 75-70 win over Missouri State-West Plains at the Iowa-Missouri Challenge.
"I wasn't thinking too much about it," Anderson said of last week's dramatic shot that kicked off a winning 10-2 run for IHCC against the Grizzlies. "My teammate hit me in stride and I just hit it. There's was no real pressure. I got the pass, made the shot and all that went through my mind after that was to get back and defend."
Indian Hills (4-1) and Casper (3-3) will both be back on the hardwood at the Hellyer Center on Friday as part of the Bowling RV Classic. Three games are scheduled to be played on the IHCC Ottumwa campus with Kirkwood, the top-ranked team in NJCAA Division II, facing North Central (Missouri) in the first game at 3 p.m.
Casper faces Northeastern Oklahoma A&M (6-1) at 5 p.m. Indian Hills closes out a busy day facing McCook (1-6) at approximately 7 p.m.
"At our level, you have to be ready to go at all times," Plona said. "We have to make sure we show up every single day whether it's a game, a practice or whatever it is. When you put on that Indian Hills uniform, you have to do your best."