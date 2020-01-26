OTTUMWA — In hockey, it's known as a line change.
Chris Payton called it a platoon change. Fans of the Indian Hills Warriors called it a much-needed spark.
Eighth-ranked IHCC responded midway through the first half after head coach Hank Plona made wholesale substitutions, bringing in five new players off the bench after a frantic opening eight minutes, using a 29-4 run to put away upset-minded Marshalltown in a 95-56 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference home win on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The win was the third straight regional triumph since losing at Southeastern to open ICCAC play on Jan. 15, averaging a 34.3-point margin of victory to close out the first half of regular season regional play. Indian Hills heads into the second half of regional play tied with the Blackhawks, who pulled away late on Saturday to beat Northeast 100-83.
Chris Payton led Indian Hills with 17 points in the victory, slamming home a dunk off a lob pass from Malique Jacobs seconds after Plona brought in the new Warrior lineup off the bench to give IHCC a 15-10 lead. Quavon Blackwood, who scored a game-high 19 points for the Tigers, drilled a 3-pointer before a lay-up by Caleb Jacobs evened the score.
Tyon Grant-Foster, coming off the bench for the third straight game, added 15 points for IHCC in scoring. One of the five players to come off the bench with just over 12 minutes left in the first half, Grant-Foster helped spark the Warriors decisive first half run scoring nine points during a 16-0 run that snapped a 15-15 tie.
Drake Jeffries added 15 points for the Warriors (20-3, 3-1 ICCAC). Chris Childs scored 13 points and Maurice Calloo added 10, marking the third straight game in which at least five Indian Hills players have scored in double figures.
Craig Philip narrowly missed out on a double-double for Marshalltown (5-18, 1-3 ICCAC), scoring 12 points while adding nine rebounds. Indian Hills will step out of conference play to host Black Hawk College-Moline on Tuesday night at 7 p.m.