OTTUMWA — Davontae Hall and Ryan Myers both recorded career-high 23 points to lead fifth-ranked Indian Hills to a 98-76 victory over Kansas City (Kansas) at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Saturday night. The Warriors move to 16-2 overall on the year.
Both Hall and Myers poured in a career-high 23 points to lead the Warriors in the nonconference victory. The duo combined to knock down 11 three-point shots on the night while connecting on 56 percent of their shots. Both guards managed to distribute five assists apiece while collecting three rebounds each.
As a team, the Warriors posted their best three-point shooting performance of the year in the win. Indian Hills went 16-29 from beyond the arc, setting a new season-high for three-point shots made and three-point shooting percentage. The 55.2-percent shooting clip is the top mark for the Warriors since shooting 59.1 percent against Northeast Community College on Feb. 27, 2021.
Indian Hills is now averaging 10.2 three-point shots made per game, the ninth best mark in the nation.
Along with the efficient shooting nights from Hall and Myers, sophomore Enoch Kalambay added 19 points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists. Sophomore David Jones tallied nine points and a team-high 12 rebounds while freshman Trevion LaBeaux contributed five points and 10 rebounds.
One game removed from its second loss of the season, the Warriors bounced back from the jump on Saturday as Hall, Kalambay, and Don McHenry connected on three three-point shots to take a quick 9-0 lead. The Blue Devils pulled back within four, but the barrage of three-point shots continued as the Warriors built a sizable lead throughout the first half with a lead as much as 27.
Indian Hills built a 60-33 lead at the halftime break. The 60 first half points are the most in a 20-minute frame since scoring 61 against North Central Missouri College on Feb. 16, 2022.
The Blue Devils battled back in the second half to pull within 12, but a trio of three-point shots, two from Myers and another from Kalambay ignited the Warrior offense midway through the final half. Hall, Kalambay, and Myers combined for 26 of the team's final 28 points to push the Warriors to their 16th victory of the year.
The Warrior defense limited the Blue Devils to 36.2 percent from the floor, lowering the Warriors' opponents' field goal percentage to 36.9 on the year, the sixth-best mark in the nation.
The Warrior bench produced 58 points on the night, tied for the second-most this season. Indian Hills has now posted at least 50 bench points in eight contests this year.
The Blue Devils are coached by former Indian Hills assistant coach Brandon Burgette, who helped lead the Warriors to the 2014 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I national title game. Indian Hills opens Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play with a road trip to league foe Southeastern Community College on Saturday.
The Blackhawks are currently ranked No. 20 in the latest national rankings, earning their ninth straight win on Saturday with a win over John Wood improving to 16-3 on the season. Tip-off at Loren Walker Arena in West Burlington between IHCC and Southeastern is set for 7 p.m.
