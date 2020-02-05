OTTUMWA — The Moberly Area Greyhounds wouldn’t go away.
That’s just what Hank Plona was counting on.
Fifth-ranked Indian Hills saw a 19-point second-half lead completely evaporate as No. 21 Moberly Area came storming back in a physical and tense match-up of longtime junior college basketball rivals. With so much physicality, free throws ultimately made the difference as the Warriors hit seven of eight in the final 2:06 to hold off the Greyhounds for a 100-93 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Tyon Grant-Foster had one of his best all-around floor games for IHCC, matching Moberly Area’s Eddie Creal with a game-high 24 points while also leading the Warriors with eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Chris Childs added 23 points for Indian Hills with the final four coming from the foul line in the final 18.8 seconds to clinch the Warrior win.
“That’s what all sports are about,” Childs said. “When you have to make big plays at the end of a game, that’s when championship-level teams need to make something happen. Everyone can be happy and smiling when you’re up 30. When it’s a three-point game and you have to make plays, be unselfish and trust in your teammates.”
Indian Hills shot over 50 percent from the field against the Greyhounds, making 18 of 31 shots from the field in the first half to open up a 55-41 halftime lead. Maurice Calloo scored inside twice during a 7-0 run that snapped a 24-24 tie with a 3-pointer by Grant-Foster helping the Warriors open a two-possession lead for the first time in the contest.
“We go at it every day in practice preparing for games like these,” Grant-Foster said. “Moberly is a really tough team. I’m not surprised they came at us hard. There are going to be more games like this to come.”
Indian Hills built a 13-point lead with an 18-5 run in the final 10 minutes of the first half. That lead would stay in double figures throughout the rest of the half and into the second half, when a lay-up by Malique Jacobs and a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession by Drake Jeffries put the Warriors up 60-41.
The Greyhounds (20-6) refused to go away quietly, answering with a 12-2 run that cut IHCC’s lead down to 66-57 with 14:29 left. The opening six minutes of the second half included three technical fouls, two of which were whistled against the Warriors as the Greyhounds blocked six shots and collected 10 steals to stymie IHCC’s offense.
“We just did not come out with enough energy to start the second half,” Grant-Foster said. “It just came down to executing well at the end of the game. We also knew we had to knock down our free throws. We had to trust in ourselves to make that happen.”
Moberly Area would finally catch Indian Hills at 75-75 on a basket by Quinton Drayton, who came off the bench to score 12 points in the second half for the Greyhounds. Indian Hills (23-3) refused to fall behind. Chris Payton scored on a putback, Childs sank a 3-pointer and Malique Jacobs scored inside with each basket answering a tying score by Moberly Area.
Creal and Drayton forged two more ties in the final six minutes before Childs finally put IHCC ahead for good, sinking a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4:11 left off a pass from Payton. Grant-Foster would answer a lay-up by Juwon Carpenter with 2:36 left, giving IHCC a 93-90 lead, before collecting an offensive rebound and drawing a foul, sinking the first two of the final seven made free throws by the Warriors in the final 2:06.
Cortez Mosley brought Moberly Area within 96-93 with 26.4 seconds left. Childs was fouled at midcourt eight seconds later, received some words of encouragement from Plona and sank the first two of his final four free throws.
“Coach just told me to be confidence. I can be a little too tough on myself sometimes,” Childs said. “One bad play or one bad trip to the line could have cost us the game. He told me to have confidence, deliver two free throws and get back on defense.”
Five IHCC players finished in double figures with Payton adding 16 points, Jacobs scoring 15 and Calloo accounting for 13. Markelo Sullivan matched Drayton with 12 for the Greyhounds while Dusan Maroricic scored 11 before fouling out.
Indian Hills heads to Iowa Western on Saturday for Region XI action at 7 p.m.