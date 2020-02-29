OTTUMWA — It appeared that history might be in process of repeating itself Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Indian Hills players new and old, however, made sure to write a new ending in the latest regional championship chapter of the IHCC-Southeastern rivalry. The fourth-ranked Warriors rallied from an 11-point deficit, allowing just four field goals to the Blackhawks in the second half in a 72-58 win Saturday night to claim the 2020 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference tournament title.
Southeastern had sights set early on Saturday of repeating the performance of last year's regional championship game at the Hellyer Center. The Blackhawks stunned IHCC in the 2019 final, 95-74, hitting 13 of 18 shots from 3-point range in a surprisingly dominant victory.
On Saturday, the Blackhawks again led throughout the first half in the regional final building an 11-point lead twice at 25-14 and 27-16. IHCC, however, cut into that lead scoring eight of the last 10 points over the final 5:47 of the first half to cut the Southeastern lead to 34-29 by halftime.
The Blackhawks were able to maintain the lead over the first eight minutes of the second half despite hitting just one field goal during that stretch. Maurice Calloo finally tied the game at 37 on a 3-pointer with 11:30 left.
"Our offense was less than stellar in the first half," IHCC head coach Hank Plona said. "Tyon (Grant-Foster) played the first 17 minutes of the game because he was the only guy in the right spot making the right play. He played multiple positions and did multiple things to make sure we succeeded as a team.
"I felt fortunate to be where we were at halftime. If we could keep it there, I felt like we had a great chance to win the game."
Southeastern continued to remain cold from the field, allowing IHCC to finally go on top with almost 10 minutes left in the regional final. Drake Jeffries hit his only field goal of the title game, sinking a tiebreaking 3-pointer.
Southeastern (22-9) never recovered. Malique Jacobs, who had a season-high 16 points, scored on a bank shot with nine minutes left to put IHCC on top 42-38. The Blackhawks hit just two field goals in the first 12 minutes of the second half and finished shooting hitting just four of 23 field goal attempts in the final 20 minutes, finishing 15-53 (28 percent) from the field.
"I was really more aggressive when I saw we were in the bonus with about 14 minutes left," Jacobs said. "There wasn't a point where we were nervous. It was minor stuff we weren't doing well. Once we cleaned that up, it was our game."
Grant-Foster added a double-double for IHCC, scoring 14 points while grabbing a game-high 10 rebounds. Calloo and Tyrese Nickelson added nine points apiece as the Warriors had different players step up as Southeastern tried to limit the damage that could be done by freshman Chris Payton, who had a career-high 29 points in IHCC's home win over Southeastern that gave the Warriors the outright lead for good in the regular-season regional standings.
"They made it pretty obvious early they were not going to let Chris Payton get close to 30 points again," Plona said. "That was a really physical game. There were probably about 50 fouls committed by both teams, even if all of them were not called. I certainly would not have wanted to be an official in this game as tough as it was out there."
"That stretch in the second half was as good as Maurice played all year. Malique is as smart a player as there is when the ball is in play. Samba Kane was outstanding. Tyrese really kept us in the game in the first half. Drake hit a big shot in the second half. Loseni hit a big shot. A lot of different guys stepped up and we made the right decisions in the second half. We really trusted each other."
"Coach Hank is a great coach. He's the reason we've been so consistently good on defense this year," Jacobs added.
Carlos Lemus, Jr. led Southeastern with 22 points. Aaris Bonds added 11 points while Elias Ezenekwe scored 10 as the Blackhawks, for the second straight year, will have to hope the resume and body of work this season is good enough to earn one of eight at-large berths to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament.
Indian Hills (29-3) can punch their own ticket to the national tournament on Thursday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The Warriors will face Dawson (27-6), a Montana school that won the Region 13 title on Saturday beating in-state rival Miles 96-95 on a free throw by Cameron Dunfee with 5.1 seconds left.
"I don't think Dawson has lost since Christmas. They went undefeated in their league," Plona said. "They've had a really good year. I don't know much about them. I don't think I've ever seen them play. I know they have 10 or 12 guys that can all use their quickness to get open shots. It will be a good test for what we plan on seeing in the national tournament.
"The crowd was awesome. They kind of willed us to this win. It was electric when we got rolling. I have no interest in going to Montana. I've been there once in my life to play some golf, but I'm glad we get to stay home on Thursday."