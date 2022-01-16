MARSHALLTOWN — J'Vonne Hadley continued to raise the bar on Saturday, lifting the 15th-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team to an Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win on Saturday at Marshalltown.
Four days after scoring a season-high 19 points, including a go-ahead jumper with 31 seconds left in a 77-74 win at No. 23 Triton, Hadley produced his first career double-double including a new season-best 24 points and 12 rebounds for the Warriors in an 82-74 win over the Tigers. Hadley added a team-leading five assists and hit eight of his 15 field goal attempts for Indian Hills.
Hadley was one of four Warriors in double-figures as sophomore Taj Anderson connected on four three-point shots to finish with 12 points. Fellow sophomores Braxton Bayless and Ahren Freeman each added 10 points for IHCC.
The Warriors never trailed against the Tigers (9-11, 0-1 ICCAC) in Saturday's contest. Indian Hills led by as many as 16 points late in the opening half powered by a stellar first half from Hadley that included 12 points and nine rebounds, hitting all six free throw attempts in the opening 20 minutes.
The Tigers kept things interesting late in the second half, cutting IHCC's lead to four with 26 seconds left. Indian Hills, the regional leader in free throw percentage as a team, hit nine of 11 shots from the charity stripe in the closing minute with a perfect 5-5 effort from Bayless, an 85-percent free throw shooter on the season.
The 15th-ranked Warriors (16-5, 1-1 ICCAC) welcome a week-long break before returning to the Hellyer Student Life Center to take on Kankakee Community College on Saturday at 7 p.m. Mike Hagen, Dustin Hogue, Tamara Merseli, Heather Parsons, Ricky 'Odell' Watson, Jeff Zimmerman, Dale and Karen Person will be recognized at halftime as the latest inductees into the school's athletic hall of fame.