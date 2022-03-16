HUTCHINSON, Kan. – They've now met just four times on the hardwood.
Three times, the game has been decided by a single point, including the most recent battle with the highest of stakes on the line between Indian Hills and Northwest Florida State.
For the second time in three years, the Warriors could not find one final basket that would have lifted Indian Hills to a thrilling win against the Raiders. Taj Anderson missed a deep, contested 3-pointer as time ran out on a 65-64 win for 10th-seeded, 11th-ranked Northwest Florida State over Indian Hills in the most competitive of the four second-round games played on Tuesday at the NJCAA Division I Men's Basketball National Tournament at the Hutchinson Sports Arena in central Kansas.
Freshman Enoch Kalambayscored a game-high 19 points off the bench for the sixth-ranked, seventh-seeded Warriors including 12 consecutive points midway through the game to help turn a nine-point first-half Northwest Florida State lead into an eventual eight-point second-half lead for the Indian Hills. Taj Anderson added 15, sinking four shots from 3-point range in the second half after being held to a pair of missed field goal attempts in the opening 20 minutes.
J'Vonne Hadley, the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, scored nine points to go along with a team-high nine rebounds. Hadley gave IHCC the lead in the final minute, answering a go-ahead lay-up on the other end of the court seconds earlier by Deshawndre Washington with a drive to the hoop that put the Warriors ahead 64-63 with 33.3 seconds to go.
The Warriors end their season with a 27-6 overall record. Indian Hills, ranked second in the preseason national rankings, won the NJCAA Region XI and NJCAA North Central District Championship while putting together a 13-game winning streak that carried the Warriors to a the program's 17th all-time national tournament appearance.
Both sides managed to put a defensive clamp on one another in the early goings of Tuesday night's showdown at the national tournament. Hadley's jumper with just over eight minutes to play in the first half tied the game at 14-14.
Shammah Scott scored a game-best nine first-half points for the Raiders, sinking all four shots from the field with five straight points lifting Northwest Florida State to a 29-20 lead. Kalambay then stepped up, scoring seven straight points for the Warriors to close out the half cutting the Raider lead to 33-27 before opening the second half sinking a 3-pointer before scoring off a steal to pull Indian Hills within 33-32.
Anderson's first 3-pointer tied the game at 35-35. Ahren Freeman put IHCC on top for the first time since the first half with a reverse lay-up, extending an 11-0 run that gave the Warriors a 43-35 lead.
Northwest Florida State, however, would answer back as Washington scored 14 of his team-high 19 points over the final 13:30 of the contest. Brennane Rigsby added 11 points for the Raiders, including a game-tying 3-pointer with 10:52 left setting up a back-and-forth final stretch that saw the teams exchange the lead nine times with the first lead change coming on Washington's go-ahead 3-point play with 10:15 left.
The battle of national heavyweights would see both teams exchange haymakers. Anderson twice drew fouls on 3-point shots, including an incredible shot that set up a potential four-point play and three consecutive free throws after drawing a foul with under five minutes left, cutting the Raider lead to 59-58 with 3:49 left.
Hadley blocked Issa Muhammad on Northwest Florida State's next possession, setting up Kalambay for a go-ahead lay-up in traffic with 3:14 to go. Kalambay, however, missed a free throw with 2:19 to go in an attempt to extend IHCC's lead, allowing Washington to score inside with 2:03 left to put the Raiders up 61-60.
Kalambay answered back on the next possession for Indian Hills, putting the Warriors ahead 62-61. Kalambay's bid for a second 3-pointer fell short on IHCC's next possession before Washington scored inside to put the Raiders back in front. Hadley answered 19 seconds later, giving the Warriors a 64-63 lead, before Tre Clark drove in for what proved to be the game-winning shot with 11 seconds left as Anderson's deep 3-pointer fell well short at the buzzer to close out a 27-6 season for the Warriors.
As a team, Indian Hills shot 45.5 percent from the floor and assisted on 17 of the team's 25 field goals on the night. Northwest Florida State will take a 28-5 win into an NJCAA national tournament quarterfinal showdown against second-seeded, second-ranked Dodge City (30-4) on Thursday afternoon at 2 p.m.
JUCO BASKETBALL
No. 10 Northwest Florida State 65, No. 7 Indian Hills 64
IHCC (27-6)
Enoch Kalambay 8-13 2-6 19, Taj Anderson 4-10 4-9 15, J'Vonne Hadley 4-9 0-3 9, Yacine Toumi 3-5 1-2 7, Ahren Freeman 3-4 0-0 6, Braxton Bayless 2-7 0-0 5, Andre Harris 1-2 0-0 2, Leeroy Odiahi 0-0 1-2 0, Isaiah Marin 0-2 0-0 0, Adetokunbo Bakare 0-0 0-0 0, Davin Zeigler 0-2 0-0 0, Eddiean Tirado 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-55 7-17 64.
NWF (28-5)
Deshawndre Washington 8-16 1-2 19, Brennan Rigsby 3-6 3-5 11, Kam Woods 5-10 0-0 10, Shammah Scott 4-4 0-2 9, Tre Clark 3-12 1-2 7, Michael Jefferson 2-5 0-0 4, Jasper Floyd 1-1 1-2 3, Issa Muhammad 1-7 0-0 2, Jaylon McDaniel 0-0 0-0 0, Bretner Mutombo 0-0 0-0 0, Mason Nicholson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 27-61 7-16 65.
Halftime—Northwest Florida State 33-27. 3-Point Goals—Indian Hills 7-19 (Anderson 4-9, Bayless 1-1, Hadley 1-2, Kalambay 1-3, Tirado 0-1, Zeigler 0-1, Marin 0-2), Northwest Florida State 4-18 (Rigsby 2-5, Scott 1-1, Washington 1-2, Muhammad 0-1, Jefferson 0-2, Clark 0-3, Woods 0-4). Rebounds—Indian Hills 34 (Hadley 9), Northwest Florida State 38 (Muhammad 10). Assists—Indian Hills 17 (Marin, Zeigler 4), Northwest Florida State 10 (Clark, Jefferson, Rigsby, Washington 2). Steals—Indian Hills 8 (Anderson, Hadley 2), Northwest Florida State 4 (Washington 2). Blocks—Indian Hills 1 (Hadley), Northwest Florida State 4 (McDaniel 2). Total Fouls—Indian Hills 20, Northwest Florida State 17. Turnovers—Indian Hills 12, Northwest Florida State 11.