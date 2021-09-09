OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's basketball team has announced its schedule for the upcoming 2021-22 year. The 30-game slate features 17 home contests for the Warriors.
"We have put together a very challenging schedule like always," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona. "We will play anybody who is willing to play us, and I think this challenging schedule that we put together will make us the best team we can possibly be. Hopefully we are able to get off to a good start and learn from winning, but at the same time, we know that playing the best teams in the country will allows us to be as strong in March as possible, and that's always our goal."
Following a year without fans due to COVID-19, the Warriors face premier competition from across the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) with 17 home contests at the Hellyer Center and 13 games on the road/neutral sites.
The season tips off in Ottumwa on Nov. 5-6 with the annual Reed Overhead Doors Classic at the Hellyer Center. Indian Hills welcomes Tyler Junior College, Butler Community College and Marshalltown Community College. The Warriors open against Tyler and former Indian Hills head coach Mike Marquis on Nov. 5 before taking on Butler the following night. Both games tip off at 7 p.m.
Next up for the Warriors is the Iowa-Missouri challenge against NJCAA Region 16 foes Missouri State University-West Plains on Nov. 12 and Moberly Area Community College on Nov. 13 in Burlington.
The Warriors return home on Nov. 18 to host perennial power Casper College before hosting the Bowling RV Classic at the Hellyer Center Nov. 19-20. Indian Hills will take on McCook Community College and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M on Nov. 20.
The first out-of-state test comes in Illinois at the Lake Land Classic in Mattoon when the Warriors square off with John A. Logan and Vincennes, two nationally ranked programs.
"We have some great nonconference home games," Plona added. "Tyler, Butler, Casper, McCook, and NEO are five great opponents for our November home games. Warrior Nation is going to witness some highly competitive games right from the start. The Iowa-Missouri Challenge is always tough, and playing John A. Logan and Vincennes in Illinois will not be easy at all."
The Warriors' schedule also features nonconference matchups against Sauk Valley Community College, Highland Community College, and Kansas City-Kansas Community College before hosting the Hy-Vee Classic on Nov. 10-11. The Warriors will face Northeast Community College and Lake Region State College.
The 2021 portion of the schedule wraps up in Arizona at the highly-competitive Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa featuring the likes of national powerhouse programs Salt Lake Community College, South Plains College and New Mexico Junior College. The Warriors won the event in 2017.
"The Fiesta Bowl in Arizona is always the premier junior college event in the country, and we are excited to be going back. We were fortunate enough to win last time we were there, and it helped springboard us to a great season. I hope we can make the same thing happen this year."
The revamped three-team Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) slate kicks off on Jan. 8 against Southeastern Community College at 7 p.m. The conference schedule includes trips to Marshalltown Community College on Jan. 15 and Burlington, IA for a road trip against Southeastern on Feb. 5. Marshalltown comes to the Hellyer Center on Feb. 2.
Other key matchups include home dates with DMACC and Kirkwood Community College and home-and-away contests with Kankakee Community College (IL) and Triton College (IL). Triton heads to the Hellyer Center for the season finale on Feb. 19.
"It's good for our league to have the scheduling agreement with the Illinois junior colleges," Plona said. "Playing Highland, Triton, Kankakee, and Sauk Valley home and home, in addition to Southeastern and Marshalltown, gives us a full conference feel. Playing teams twice in a season is great and prepares you for Hutch because of the extensive game planning that goes into it, so it is great for us to play these six teams home and home this season."
The 2022 NJCAA Region XI Championship is set for Feb. 26 and the NJCAA North Central District Championship is scheduled for March 2 before the national tournament in Hutchinson, KS gets underway on March 14.