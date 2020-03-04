OTTUMWA — Sure, the Indian Hills men’s basketball team is ranked fourth in the country with a 29-3 record and a regional championship on their resume.
The Warriors may very well have done enough already to ensure a seventh straight trip to the NJCAA Division I men’s basketball national tournament. Thursday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center, however, provides Indian Hills a chance to remove any doubt as IHCC plays host to Dawson Community College in the NJCAA North Central District championship game at 7 p.m.
The winner earns one of 16 automatic national tournament berths given to district champions across the country. One year after sitting at home for over a week hoping their body of work was good enough to qualify as an at-large team, the Warriors need just one more win at home to ensure a season-extending trip to the Hutchinson Sports Arena where Indian Hills can challenge for the program’s fourth national championship.
“This team does not need to think about the body of work and whether or not we’re already in the tournament. We’ve got a good thing going here and I really think we need to move in the right direction,” IHCC head men’s basketball coach Hank Plona said on Wednesday. “You want to put yourself in position where you feel like you’re season can continue. We’ve probably done that, but at the same time, we have the biggest practice of the year leading into the biggest game of the year to this point. I want our guys to treat this like our first national tournament game. It’s a brand new team with a new scout for a new opponent, similar to what we see at Hutch.”
“I really can’t explain how I feel right now,” IHCC sophomore Tyon Grant-Foster added on Wednesday, just 24 hours before the district final. “I’m very ecstatic for the game right now. I wish the game was (Wednesday).”
Dawson Community College practiced on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Center, making the long 947-mile drive down from Glendive, Montana where the Bucaneers won a thrilling Region 13 final. Camron Dunfee was the hero, drawing a foul on a baseline drive and hitting the winning free throw with 5.1 seconds left in a 96-95 victory over in-state rival Miles Community College.
Dunfee leads Dawson’s attack as one of five Buccaneer players that are averaging over 10 points a game, recently joining teammate Man Man Baker in receiving first-team Mon-Dak All-Conference honors after averaging 16.1 points per game, just edging Grant-Foster’s 16-point average that leads IHCC. Baker a 6-0 guard from Aurora, Colorado, was named the Mon-Dak preseason tournament MVP this past season on the way to averaging 11.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 2.4 steals per game with a conference-leading 57.5 shooting percentage.
“I’ve told our guys for two years that it’s not about individual stats and accolades, but if they keep their priorities right, then everything else will take care of itself,” Dawson head basketball coach Joe Peterson said. “These guys have had an incredible work ethic, great attitudes and know how to play together as a team. They do a lot of little things that don’t always show up in the box score. The bottom line is… they are winners.”
That’s certainly been the case throughout the new decade. Since returning from the holiday break, Dawson (27-6) has not lost and rides a 17-game winning streak into the district final against IHCC, which has won 12 straight. Only one team, however, can continue that winning streak into national tournament play.
“Any time you play a team that’s used to winning, there’s a reason for it,” Plona said of Dawson. “They’ve got eight or nine guys that have played together for two years. It’s as much experience as any team we’ve played. They seem to have a different guy leading them in scoring every night. They press, play full court and try to wear you down. It’s a unique, tricky style with a lot of experienced, unselfish players.
“They’ve hit their potential. I don’t think we’ve peaked yet, which is a good thing. We’d like to put two really good halves together. There are some things we can clean up and, hopefully, put forth our best effort on the season in this final game at home.”
Win or lose, Thursday’s district final will be the final chance to compete on the home hardwood for eight IHCC sophomores. Grant-Foster and JD Muila will play their final home games after two years at Indian Hills with Grant-Foster playing his team-leading 37th and final game at the Hellyer Center hoping his final game ends with the same celebration with the fans the future Kansas Jayhawk had during “Meet The Warriors” back in October.
“I can still remember that first night as a freshman coming out here. The memories from the scrimmage and the dunk contest are still fresh in my mind,” Grant-Foster said. “It’s hard to believe this is the last one. Hopefully, we’ll be able to cut down the nets before we leave for the final time.”