OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills men's basketball team checks in at No. 5 in the first National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I men's basketball poll of the new year. The Warriors are off to a 15-1 start on the year.
Indian Hills is No. 5 in the rankings for the second consecutive poll after three straight weeks at No. 1. The Warriors have been ranked in the top five in each of the seven regular season polls this season.
The Warriors are coming off a convincing road victory at Dodge City Community College on Saturday where head coach Hank Plona's squad topped the ninth-ranked Conquistadors 87-81. Sophomore Truth Harris led the way for the Warriors with a career-high 37 points. The win was the second of the year over Dodge City.
Harris produced one of the most efficient performances in program history as the sophomore guard scored 37 points on 9-13 shooting, including 7-9 from three-point range. Harris also went 12-13 at the free throw line while adding two steals and a pair of assists. Harris made his presence felt in the second half, scoring 29 points over the final 20 minutes while missing just two shots.
Trailing by nine at halftime, the Warriors outscored Dodge City 56-41 in the second half to pick up its third win over a ranked opponent this season. Indian Hills is now 5-1 this year vs. teams that are currently in the national rankings.
Neither side led by more than three in the opening half until Lado Laku put the Warriors ahead 19-15 at the 9:01 mark. Indian Hills pushed the lead to six only to see the home team rally back with a 20-4 run to take a double-digit lead. Dodge City maintained a comfortable margin with a 40-31 advantage at halftime.
The Conquistadors continued its surge to open the second half and grabbed their largest lead of the night, 50-37 with 17:12 to play. Down 10 at the 13:50 mark, Harris connected on a three to spark the Warriors. The sophomore scored nine points in less than two minutes to pull the Warriors within three, 58-55.
Back-to-back three-point shots from Kiran Oliver, including one at the 9:00 mark on an assist from Harris tied the game at 62-all. Harris broke the deadlock with a three-point shot on the next possession and caught fire from that point on. The sophomore scored 12 consecutive points, all coming on three-point shots to give the Warriors a 74-70 lead.
Oliver connected on his fourth three-point shot of the game with just under three to play and Harris went 6-6 from the free throw line over the final 1:35 to help close out the game for the Warriors.
Harris' 37 points are the most for the Warriors since Ria'n Holland scored 37 against Southwestern Community College on Dec. 15, 2015.
Oliver finished the night with 14 points on 5-10 shooting from the floor for his seventh double-digit performance of the year. Laku added 10 points, nine rebounds, and three blocked shots.
Indian Hills hosted No. 12 Moberly Area on Tuesday as the Courier went to press.
