OTTUMWA – So much for one more night on the hardwood at the Hellyer Student Life Center in 2021.
Instead, there will be at least one more home game to play in 2022.
Wednesday night's scheduled men's junior college basketball contest between Sauk Valley and eighth-ranked Indian Hills has been postponed until Jan. 26. Weather forecasts calling for dangerous wind gusts and potential tornado threats prompted the postponement to prevent fans, staff and the visiting Skyhawks from traveling to and from the Hellyer Student Life Center amid the dangerous weather conditions.
Season ticket holders and fans who have already pre-purchased tickets for Wednesday night's game will be honored at the rescheduled date. The tip-off for the contest will remain at 7 p.m.
With the postponement, Indian Hills enters a two-week holiday break with a record of 11-3. The Warriors have won their last three games, all at home, starting with last Wednesday's 69-61 win over Kansas City-Kansas in which the Warriors rallied from a 13-point deficit in the second half to avoid a second straight home loss and fourth overall loss in seven home games.
The Warriors followed that comeback win last Wednesday up with their two highest-scoring efforts of the season in the Hy-Vee Classic. After producing a season-best 97 points in a 33-point win over Lake Region State on Friday, IHCC pulled away for a 92-58 win over Northeast on Saturday outscoring the Hawks 62-16 in the paint and 44-9 in points off turnovers.
Indian Hills will return to the court at the Fiesta Bowl Classic in Mesa, Arizona. The Warriors will play three games over three days in Yuma opening with New Mexico Junior College on Wednesday, Dec. 29.