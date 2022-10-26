OTTUMWA — If Monday night was any indication, it's going to be a compelling year of Indian Hills men's basketball.
Friendly competitions during the annual preseason 'Meet the Warriors' event brought out some of the best from many of the new faces that be representing the one of the country's best junior college basketball programs. Ryan Myers and Eddiean Tirado needed two extra 15-second periods to decide the winner of the 3-point shootout while Kiran Oliver and Trevion LaBeaux pushed each other to a dunk-off after achieving perfect scores in the finals of the slam-dunk competition.
By the end of the night, fans young and old surrounded all 16 members of the IHCC men's basketball team receiving autographs from the stars that will hope to bring the best out of each other throughout what should be another exciting season for the program. That season, which begins with the Warriors ranked third in the country, tips off next Tuesday at home against fellow national tournament qualifier Dodge City.
"We have a lot of talent," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We're long. We're athletic. We can shoot it a little bit. We're deep. We've got a lot of players who are enthusiastic. We have a chance to have a very good basketball team. It's a yearly process about putting the pieces together.
"We've challenged them a lot in October and, honestly, we've kind of taken our lumps a little bit. Nationally, people think we're going to be good. I think anyone that came out to see us saw the upside and the ability that we have."
That talent was on full display early following team introductions to the hundreds of Warrior fans that braved the cold, rainy weather to get their first look at the squad. Lado Lake, Truth Harris, R.J. Ogom, David Jones, Dom McHenry, Shamir Caruthers, Mouhamadou Mbow and David Hermes came together to lead the maroon team to a 60-43 win in the maroon-gold scrimmage.
Myers, who transferred to IHCC appearing in 51 games over two seasons for Iona University, battled down to the wire in the 3-point shootout against Tirado who made 76 of 234 attempts from 3-point range last year in 30 games for the Warriors. After edging Tirado 15-14 in the opening round, Myers needed a late rally and a last-second shot to match Tirado's 17 made 3-pointers in the 60-second final round.
Both players went 4-8 in one 15-second extra period, sending the two players into a second extra session of the 3-point shootout. Tied at 23 overall makes in the final round, Myers again beat the buzzer to beat Tirado 24-23 in two overtimes showing perhaps a glimpse of what could come this season if the Warriors need a big shot late in any contest.
"I was just confident in the work I put in every day," Myers said. "I just try to tell myself that pressure is a privilege. I just always live in the moment and embrace the moment. Whatever it takes for us to win, I'm all with it."
The friendly game of knockout, pitting IHCC players against fans from the crowd, ended with another back-and-forth battle between Warrior teammates as McHenry and Caruthers each sank five consecutive shots at one point trying to knock each other out of the competition.
Ultimately, McHenry got the best of Caruthers. Kind of.
"I actually thought he was one of the kids, so I was trying to let his shot go in," Caruthers said with a smile. "That's how it works. That one time you miss, you know the other guy is going to make it. I was getting tired and a little winded, so I kind of wanted everything to stop."
The main event of the night, however, came in the slam dunk competition. The first round featured four made dunks and just one miss between Oliver, Jones, LaBeaux and Harris with only six combined points separating the four Warriors from perfect combined scores.
Oliver got his teammates involved throughout the competition, taking a pass from Trayon Grant-Foster to finish off a dunk that posted an opening score of 29, moving the New Mexico State transfer into the final round against Labeaux. In the finals, Oliver leapt nearly seven feet in the air to clear Laku and Leeroy Odiahi for a perfect dunk-off score, matching Labeaux's wrap-around dunk, before finishing off the competition with a reverse dunk for a 28 winning the dunk-off when Labeaux missed in sudden death.
"I had some stuff planned in my head, but I just started thinking too much," Oliver said. "I could have done more and showed something off a little more fancy, but the legs were getting heavy. You always got to get your teammates involved. It's going to be a lot of fun playing with these guys this season."
