OTTUMWA – It's official. It will be No. 1 vs. No. 2 on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Indian Hills and Northwest Florida State College will square off as the top two nationally-ranked teams after the official release on Monday of the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I men's basketball poll. The Warriors check in at No. 2 while the Raiders, the defending national champions, are ranked No. 1.
The premiere junior college basketball matchup of the year will feature the two historic basketball programs at one of the top junior college venues. The match-up will be just the second game between the top two ranked teams in the nation to be played at the Hellyer Center. The Warriors, ranked No. 1 at that time, dropped a 62-61 decision to No. 2 nationally ranked Chipola College on Nov. 3, 2008.
The Warriors check into this week's ranking at No. 2 after starting the preseason at No. 3 in the national poll. Despite a 3-0 start, the Warriors slipped to No. 5 in the national poll before rattling off three more victories last week, including a win at No. 12 John A. Logan on Wednesday night.
Northwest Florida State will enter Wednesday's matchup after maintaining its spot at No. 1 in this week's national poll. The Raiders, last year's NJCAA DI Men's Basketball National Champion, earned the preseason No. 1 spot and have opened the year with a 6-0 record.
Northwest Florida State earned 10 first-place votes in the poll while the Warriors received for first-place votes. The Raiders received 346 total points in the poll voting compared to the Warriors' 338 points.
The two teams are also ranked No. 1 and No. 2 in the latest JUCO Advocate NJCAA DI Men's Basketball Media Poll.
The two teams have met four previous times with each occurring since the 2013 season. Northwest Florida knocked off the Warriors 86-72 in Ottumwa on Dec. 1, 2018 before taking a 65-64 win over Indian Hills in Niceville, FL on Nov. 22, 2019. The Raiders earned a 65-64 win over Indian Hills at last year's national tournament on their way to the title. Indian Hills secured one victory over the Raiders, an 89-88 victory on Nov. 30, 2013 in Niceville, FL.
