DIXON, ILL — The Indian Hills men's basketball team picked up its third consecutive victory in the state of Illinois with a 68-54 win over Sauk Valley Community College on Saturday afternoon.
The 11th-ranked Warriors improved to 8-2 overall on the year, following up wins over No. 2 John A. Logan and Vincennes at the Lake Land Classic on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Indian Hills built a big lead early on in the first half on Saturday, leading by as many as 18 on the strength of sophomore Taj Anderson. For the second consecutive game, Anderson was a force from three-point range, connecting on four three-point shots in the first half alone to pace the Warriors with 14 points. Anderson has now hit at least three three-point shots in five games on the year.
Indian Hills led 37-20 at halftime, but a 12-0 run from the Skyhawks midway through the second half brought the Skyhawks within six at 49-43. With the Warriors looking for an answer, sophomore Braxton Bayless drove the lane and converted a bucket to stop the spurt and freshman Eddiean Tirado followed up with a three-point shot to push the lead back to double-digits.
Indian Hills held on the rest of the way for its first true road win of the season. Bayless added 13 points for the Warriors, including 11 in the second half while Tirdao finished with four three-point shots for 12 points.
The Warriors return home to take on Highland Community College on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. Action tips off at 7 p.m.