MATTOON, IL — J'Vonne Hadley scored on a lay-up with 9.6 seconds left, giving 11th-ranked Indian Hills the lead for good in a thrilling battle of NJCAA Division I national tournament hopefuls on Tuesday night.
Hadley's basket proved to be the difference in 11th-ranked IHCC's 76-74 win over second-ranked John A. Logan, handing the Vols their first loss of the JUCO basketball season. Sean East tied the game by hitting a runner with 30 seconds left for John A. Logan, tying the game at 74-74.
Isaiah Marin led a balanced scoring attack for Indian Hills with 16 points including a 3-pointer with 2:14 left that put the Warriors on top 72-70. Eddiean Tirado added 15 points, sinking five shots from 3-point range before fouling out, as the Warriors broke out in front midway through the second half using a 22-2 run to erase a 13-point John A. Logan lead into a 61-54 IHCC advantage with nine minutes left.
Braxton Bayless chipped in 13 points for the Warriors, helping Indian Hills take a slim 33-32 halftime lead at the Lake Land Classic. John A. Logan dominated the opening seven minutes of the second half, scoring 20 of the first 26 points out of the locker room to briefly take a 52-39 lead before a 3-pointer by Tirado and an emphatic dunk in transition by Enoch Kalambay ignited a game-changing 22-2 response by the Warriors.
Day two of the Lake Land Classic begins at 1 p.m. Wednesday's action begins with No. 11 Indian Hills (6-2) facing Vincennes (3-6) before second-ranked John A. Logan faces Triton, a 69-53 win over Vincennes earlier o Tuesday, in a battle of 6-1 teams at approximately 3 p.m.