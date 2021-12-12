OTTUMWA – Did the light get switched on for good on Wednesday night in the final eight minutes against Kansas City-Kansas?
"My job is to work on that and not guess," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "Having those experiences can only be a positive because you know what you're capable of."
That certainly proved to be true in the Hy-Vee Classic as the 12th-ranked Warriors produced two of their most decisive wins yet this season. Indian Hills followed up their highest-scoring effort of the season in a 97-64 victory over Lake Region State on Friday with a 92-58 win Saturday over Northeast, finishing the third straight home win of the week with five dunks in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Hawks 55-27 in the second half.
"When we're really good, we're a really good defensive team. We're deep, we're long and we're athletic," Plona said. "We can play in a lot of different ways. The run on Wednesday night, the run we made Friday and the run we made (Saturday), we made it with different guys on the floor.
"It's fun to coach a team with a lot of different options from a lot of different guys. That's a sign of a team that can be elite at the end of the year."
To Plona's point, five different Warrior players finished both Hy-Vee Classic wins scoring in double figures. Enoch Kalambay was the top scorer for the third consecutive game, scoring 17 points on 8-13 shooting, finishing the three straight home wins averaging 21 points a game.
"Everyone came with the right energy and right mindset," Kalambay said. "Everyone was locked in and ready to go."
Davin Zeigler and Yacine Toumi each came off the bench to score 12 points on the night. Zeigler added four assists while Toumi was a perfect 5-5 from the floor to go with a team-high eight rebounds.
"As a team, we're just trying to figure out what works for us," Zeigler said. "I think, early on, some of us were playing a little too hesitant and trying to be a little bit too unselfish. As a team, I think we're playing our game within the system. We're sharing the ball and playing together, but we're also playing our game and not being hesitant. That's what is really starting to make us click."
Eddiean Tirado connected on a trio of three-point shots to finish with 10 points. Ahren Freeman added 10 points and seven rebounds.
"I think we might have overlooked some of our previous opponents and played down to the competition," Freeman said. "After seeing that we can pretty much lose to anybody when we play like, we're not coming out with the mindset. We're coming out aggressive and trying to step it up from the beginning."
One night after boasting its top shooting night of the year with a 55.6-percent clip, the Warriors nearly topped that effort against Northeast, going 37-67 from the floor for a 55.2 percent mark. The Warriors also shot 12-16 from the free throw line on Saturday and finished the weekend 29-33 (87.9 percent) at the charity stripe.
Ultimately, the size of the Warriors and another successful night of defensive intensity set the tone for a dominant night on the hardwood. Indian Hills outscored Northeast in the paint, 62-16 while controlling the glass with a 46-29 rebounding advantage.
Indian Hills also outscored the Hawks 32-11 in points off turnovers, forcing 22 turnovers by Northeast. The 12th-ranked Warriors also produced a 44-9 edge in bench points, stretching out a 37-31 halftime lead.
"I think we've already proven we can play and beat some of the best teams in the country," Plona said. "I thought we beat Moberly Area when they were playing like one of the top 10 teams in the country. We beat John A. Logan on a night where they were a top-five team. We've shown that ability in flashes, but to be an elite team, you have to be very good every night."
Leeroy Odiahi came off the bench to add eight points and four rebounds and Braxton Bayless added nine points for the Warriors. Bayless went 3-3 at the free throw line to increase his free throw percentage to a team-leading 89.4-percent on the year.
The Warriors host one more home contest before the holiday break as Sauk Valley Community College comes to the Hellyer Center on Wednesday night at 7 p.m. The Warriors previously defeated the Skyhawks 68-54 on Nov. 27.
"It's always hard when you start forming a team to understand the group success will lead to individual success," Plona said. "Wednesday is going to be a unique challenge because it's be our first time playing a team a second time. It's usually tougher to beat a team the second time around. We know what they're capable of, but they also know what we're capable of.
As the game goes on over the course of 40 minutes, you want to make sure you're having the best game possible. I think we're in a better place than we were a few weeks ago, but we've got to continue to build over the next couple days. Our patience and our togetherness will be tested."