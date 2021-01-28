WEST BURLINGTON — The setting might have been different, but the drama was very familiar in the most recent meeting between the Indian Hills and Southeastern men's basketball teams.
Tyrese Nickelson scored a game-high 30 points for the 12th-ranked Warriors in a 77-67 overtime win over the Blackhawks. Tyem Freeman added 24 points, including a key 3-point play in overtime that helped IHCC pull away for the first road win of the season.
"I'm incredibly proud of our guys. That was a survival game," IHCC head basketball coach Hank Plona said. "We made a few mistakes that was had to overcome, but we made fewer mistakes than we have in previous games."
Unlike so many classic games in the IHCC-Southeastern rivalry, Wednesday's overtime thriller was played without fans in attendance. Despite an empty Loren Walker Arena, Plona felt the teams brought the intensity level to the same high level as any other game between the traditional JUCO basketball powerhouse programs.
"It was still as intense a game as we've had," Plona said. "You could hear everything out there on the floor. Hopefully, it's the kind of game that can kick-start us in the right direction."
The Warriors and Blackhawks struggled to pull away from each other for most of the night, especially in the first half as the two teams managed just 49 total points in 20 minutes. Southeastern took to slight edge, 25-24, into the locker room at halftime.
"I thought it was kind of sluggish first half on both sides," Plona said. "Nobody is in as good a physical shape as we normally would be. When you're a little tired, both teams were struggling to do what they're used to doing."
Southeastern found themselves on top, 55-51, after a 3-point play by Jimmy Beane. Beane added a long jumper with under three minutes left, giving the Blackhawks a 57-54 lead as the two teams again put themselves in place for another classic conclusion in their storied rivalry despite the unusual atmosphere with no fans in attendance.
"Both teams were pressing. The defense was ahead of the offense," Plona said. "These kids are used to playing competitive games in front of empty arenas. With about 10-12 minutes left, there were two teams out there that wanted it in the worst way."
Indian Hills rallied to take a 60-59 lead heading into the final minute of regulation. Camryn Weston tied the game with 52.7 seconds left, but also had one of three late missed free throws by the Blackhawks as the Warriors survived a late steal by Jesiah West that gave Beane, who finished with a team-leading 27 points, a chance to give Southeastern (1-2) the lead with 38.7 seconds left.
Beane missed both free throws. Neither team could score in the final seconds, sending the game into overtime where the Blackhawks opened with a dunk by Weston off the opening tip to take a sudden 62-60 lead.
"It was a little bit of chaotic game. They got that fluke play off the jump ball to start the overtime, which is something we haven't worked on," Plona said. "We did a good job right there keeping our cool, because that right there could sent us down the tubes.
"You've got young kids that stick together, making plays and jumping all over the gym to get the win."
Weston was called for a technical foul that would start the rally for the Warriors. Dunks on consecutive possessions put IHCC up 69-64 before the Warriors closed the game out at the foul line, making nine of 11 attempts in overtime.
"Tyrese was just poised and under control. We also played a great play for Tyem where he got the basket and got fouled," Plona recalled. "I don't think they got an offensive rebound in the overtime. We did an outstanding job on the glass down the stretch."
Indian Hills (2-1) returns home on Saturday to host NIACC seeking a third straight win. Tip-off time at the Hellyer Student Life Center is set for 3 p.m.
"I think that, mentally, this was a great experience to feel what a real college game is going to feel like. Physically, the guys are still catching up," Plona said. "We still have a long way to go to get ourselves into shape. We're going to continue to grow and learn. As we get physically better, our team defense is going to improve. Mentally, this shows us what we're capable of. Now we know we can execute and pull these close games out."