Warriors battle Lakers

Indian Hills sophomore Chris Payton battles in the post with Iowa Lakes teammates Aloung Kang (13), Kevin Cook (23) and Caleb Johnson (11) during junior college men's basketball action on Saturday afternoon at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – Midway through the first half, it appeared the Indian Hills men's basketball team would have no problem putting away Iowa Lakes on Saturday.

Midway through the second half, the 13th-ranked Warriors were in need of a rally in order to avoid their third loss this season.

Indian Hills forced 20 turnovers, including five in the final five minutes, as the Warriors erased a 68-61 Iowa Lakes lead making 23 of 26 free throws in the final 10 minutes of a 101-92 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win. Curtis Jones led the Warriors in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 21 points including five points during a game-changing 7-0 run that featured three straight Warrior steals before drawing a foul while teammate Taj Anderson sank a 3-pointer, leading to a five-point possession for IHCC that opened an 89-80 Warrior lead with 2:07 left.

Indian Hills (14-2) will have their first chance to avenge one of their two losses so far this season on Wednesday. The Warriors head to DMACC, the top-ranked team in the NJCAA Division II national rankings, on Wednesday night with the winner owning the outright lead in the ICCAC regular-season standings.

— Scott Jackson can be reached at sjackson@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter@CourierScott.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you