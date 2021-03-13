OTTUMWA – Midway through the first half, it appeared the Indian Hills men's basketball team would have no problem putting away Iowa Lakes on Saturday.
Midway through the second half, the 13th-ranked Warriors were in need of a rally in order to avoid their third loss this season.
Indian Hills forced 20 turnovers, including five in the final five minutes, as the Warriors erased a 68-61 Iowa Lakes lead making 23 of 26 free throws in the final 10 minutes of a 101-92 Iowa Community College Athletic Conference win. Curtis Jones led the Warriors in scoring for the third straight game, finishing with 21 points including five points during a game-changing 7-0 run that featured three straight Warrior steals before drawing a foul while teammate Taj Anderson sank a 3-pointer, leading to a five-point possession for IHCC that opened an 89-80 Warrior lead with 2:07 left.
Indian Hills (14-2) will have their first chance to avenge one of their two losses so far this season on Wednesday. The Warriors head to DMACC, the top-ranked team in the NJCAA Division II national rankings, on Wednesday night with the winner owning the outright lead in the ICCAC regular-season standings.