OTTUMWA – The sixth-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team collected its fifth consecutive win on Wednesday, pulling away in the second half for a 66-45 victory over Marshalltown at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The Warriors improved to 20-2 overall on the season and are now 2-0 in Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) play.
Four starters reached double-figures for the Warriors. Sophomore Don McHenry, this week's ICCAC Athlete of the Week, scored a team-high 13 points and grabbed four rebounds.
Enoch Kalambay powered the Warriors down the stretch and finished with his third consecutive double-double. The Indian Hills sophomore tallied 10 points and 10 rebounds in the win.
Davontae Hall went 3-5 from three-point range to finish with 12 points. The freshman guard also recorded a career-high four steals to pace the Warrior defense.
Ryan Myers added 10 points for his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the team's last five outings. Marshalltown struck first with a quick 8-2 lead as the Warriors trailed for the first 11:28 of the contest before a lay-in and 3-pointer by McHenry put the Warriors on top 22-20 with under eight minutes to play in the opening half.
The Warriors pushed the lead to seven, an advantage they carried into the locker room with a 31-24 edge. The Tigers stayed within striking distance to open the second half until a 14-0 run from the Warriors sparked the offense to a double-digit lead.
Five different individuals contributed during the spurt midway through the second half. Back-to-back three's from Hall and McHenry extended the lead to 24 and the Warriors pulled away for the conference win.
The Warriors have now won 22 consecutive victories over the Tigers dating back to Feb. 23, 2013. Wednesday night's matchup saw the Warriors limit Marshalltown to just 28.8-percent shooting on the night, including a 19-percent (4-21) clip from 3-point range.
Indian Hills also forced 20 turnovers. The Warriors also won the rebounding battle 44-39.
Indian Hills hits the road Monday night for a matchup at Sauk Valley Community College. The Warriors previously defeated the Skyhawks 71-67 on Dec. 2.
