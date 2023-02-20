FREEPORT, ILL – Sixth-ranked Indian Hills jumped out to a fast start and never looked back as the Warriors handled Highland Community College, 95-76, on the road Saturday. The Warrior men's basketball team improved to 25-3 overall on the year.
The Warriors used a pair of dominant individual performances from Don McHenry and Enoch Kalambay to pace the offense. The sophomore tandem erupted for 29 points apiece while shooting a combined 56.8 percent from the floor.
McHenry added a team-high six assists in the win while Kalambay collected his sixth double-double of the year with a team-high 10 rebounds. Kalambay also added a career-high four blocked shots for the Warriors. The 29 points for Kalambay are a career-high while McHenry has hit for at least 20 points in a game for the ninth time this year.
Sophomore Lado Laku added 10 points on 5-6 shooting while collecting seven rebounds. As a team, 10 different Warriors found the scoring column in the win on Saturday.
David Jones added seven points on 3-3 shooting to go along with eight rebounds.
The Warriors built a 12-0 lead from the jump as McHenry and Truth Harris connected on back-to-back three-point shots. Kalambay provided nine of the team's first 21 points as the Warriors carried a 38-29 lead into halftime.
The Warriors built a lead to as many as 24 in the second half while shooting 51.2 percent from the floor over the final 20 minutes to pick up its third straight win.
Indian Hills returns home to take on North Central Missouri College on Wednesday night at the Hellyer Center. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
