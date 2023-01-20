RIVER GROVE, ILL — For the second straight game, seventh-ranked Indian Hills erased a sizable deficit on the road to knock off a top-20 opponent.
The Warrior basketball team rallied past No. 17 Triton College for a 98-88 victory on Wednesday night. Indian Hills trailed by as many as 14 points in the first half, the largest of the year for the Warriors who are now 5-1 this season after trailing at halftime.
Indian Hills saw four individuals reach double-figures on the night, led by Don McHenry's season-high 29 points. McHenry poured in 18 points in the second half and finished the night 12-12 at the free throw line and 3-6 from three-point range. The sophomore guard also grabbed five rebounds in the win.
Sophomore Ryan Myers caught fire in the second half, scoring 17 of his 21 points while going 5-6 from three-point range over the final 20 minutes. Enoch Kalambay powered the Warriors in the first half with 13 of his 17 points on the night. Truth Harris added 16 points in the win, his fourth double-digit effort in the team's last five contests.
Indian Hills (18-2) will host Highland on Saturday at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The newest members of IHCC's Athletic Hall-of-Fame will officially be inducted at halftime of the contest.
