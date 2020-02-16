OTTUMWA — JD Muila only wished on Saturday night he could have had more time to shine this season on the hardwood of the Hellyer Student Life Center.
Fortunately, fourth-ranked Indian Hills has bought Muila a little more time at home.
The second-year sophomore from Ottawa, Ontario played his first game of 2020 on Saturday night, returning after suffering a slight tear in his meniscus over the holiday break. Muila received one of the biggest ovations from his own teammates as he made his way to the scorer's table eight minutes into IHCC's 86-54 regional win over Northeast Community College.
Muila finished with a game-high three steals while scoring two points, grabbing two rebounds and dishing out an assist in nearly 11 minutes on the court. It was an emotional night for Muila and Tyon Grant-Foster, the only two players that are wrapping up two full years playing for the Warriors.
Saturday's win gives IHCC a virtual lock on remaining home throughout the postseason should the Warriors (26-3, 6-1) win the region and district's automatic berth to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Indian Hills clinched at least a tie for the regular-season regional title with Southeastern and can win the outright regional title, securing home-court advantage in all regional and district postseason games, with a victory at Marshalltown next Saturday night.
While Muila brought the biggest emotional response from the Warrior players, it was another sophomore that exploded on the court against the Hawks. Drake Jeffries, one of IHCC's seven sophomore transfers, scored 19 of his game-high 22 points in the first half sinking six shots from 3-point territory as Indian Hills led wire to wire, building a 40-16 lead.
Indian Hills beat Northeast (12-15, 2-5) at its own game on Saturday, matching the Hawks from 3-point territory in the first half (6-17 for IHCC to 6-18 for Northeast). Keeping the top 3-point shooting team in the region from gaining a significant advantage from the perimeter allowed Indian Hills to utilize a significant advantage inside allowing the Warriors to expand on a 44-29 halftime lead quickly in the second half, scoring the first 11 points of the second half including a pair of thunderous slam dunks from Chris Payton that put IHCC ahead by 26.
Chris Childs, who like Jeffries was honored on Sophomore Night, had 13 points and a game-high five assists for the Warriors. Payton's huge slams were part of a 12-point night for the Warriors while another sophomore transfer, Malique Jacobs, scored 11. Samba Kane, yet another sophomore honored on Saturday, scored six points while grabbing a game-best 11 rebounds.
Merrix Denn led Northeast with 20 points in the loss. The Hawks finished the game having taken 62 shots from the field, over half (34) of which were launched from 3-point range.
No. 4 Indian Hills 86, Northeast 54
Northeast (54) — Merrix Denn 20, Daniel Akuei 9, Michael Anderson 7, Ben Moxness 6, Asher Scavella 5, Abdul Wurie 4, Emmette Page 3. Totals 19-62 4-9 54.
3-point goals — 12-34 (Denn 6-9). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — 33 (Akuei 5). Assists — 16 (Anderson 4, Page 4). Steals — 7 (Moxness 2, Wurie 2). Blocks — 4 (Oyiti Amum, Denn, Moxness, Wurie). Total fouls — 17. Turnovers — 18.
IHCC (86) — Drake Jeffries 22, Chris Childs 13, Chris Payton 12, Malique Jacobs 11, Tyon Grant-Foster 9, Tyrese Nickelson 6, Samba Kane 6, Maurice Calloo 4, JD Muila 2, Loseni Kamara 1. Totals 30-62 17-19 86.
3-point goals — 9-26 (Jeffries 6-13). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — 48 (Kane 11). Assists — 16 (Childs 5). Steals — 9 (Muila 3). Blocks — 6 (Kane 4). Total fouls — 10. Turnovers — 13.
Halftime: IHCC 44-29