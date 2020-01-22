NORFOLK, Neb. — Last Wednesday’s loss at Southeastern was tough to swallow for the Indian Hills Warriors.
The loss, however, doesn’t change the fact that IHCC still has the inside track when it comes to gaining the home court advantage throughout the postseason. That fact was magnified even more on Wednesday night as the Warriors moved into a first-place tie with the 22nd-ranked Blackhawks.
Indian Hills routed Northeast, winning 100-76 at the Cox Activities Center. The Warriors tipped things off just minutes after Southeastern suffered a 75-74 loss at Iowa Western. Caleb Huffman’s dunk with 0.1 seconds left lifted the Reivers (13-10, 2-2 ICCAC) to the win over the Blackhawks, who fell to 17-5 overall and leaves the Blackhawks tied with IHCC at 2-1 atop the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings.
“It always feels like every game has some added significance, but losing last Wednesday meant we couldn’t afford to lose another game in regional play if Southeastern kept winning,” Indian Hills head men’s basketball coach Hank Plona said. “We didn’t view ourselves being behind the 8-ball after that loss at Southeastern. We’re still in control of what we need to do to give ourselves the best chance to qualify for the national tournament.”
Tyon Grant-Foster finished as IHCC’s top scorer with 17 points, one of seven Warrior players to reach double figures. Grant-Foster snapped a four-way tie for the top scoring honors with Chris Childs, Chris Payton and Malique Jacobs on a lay-up with 2:39 left.
“I was very happy with how the guys played,” Plona said. “Northeast is a dangerous team. They’re close to being in the top 10 shooting the 3-pointer. They let it go from all over the court. It took all 10 guys to step up and produce another total team effort to counter that attack.
Asher Scavella led all scorers with 21 points to pace Northeast. Ben Moxness added 16 points for the Hawks (11-9, 1-2 ICCAC). Emmette Page and Daniel Akuei each scored 13.
Indian Hills (19-3, 2-1 ICCAC) returns home to host Marshalltown (5-17, 1-2 ICCAC) on Saturday night at 7 p.m.