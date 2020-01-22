Ottumwa, IA (52501)

Today

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers developing after midnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low near 30F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.