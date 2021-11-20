OTTUMWA — The Indian Hills Warriors squared off against the Golden Norse of Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in the final contest of the Bowling RV Classic on Saturday night.
The Norse 2-3 zone proved to give the Warriors some problems offensively as the home squad shot only 29 percent for the night, helping NEO earn a stunning 82-76 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"They recruit to the defense they play, and with big kids in the low zone, they can cause a lot of problems for teams," noted Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona.
Despite some offensive struggles, the Warriors would engage in a back-and-forth battle right up to end. Indian Hills would open the scoring on a lay-up by Braxton Bayless, then followed with Ahren Freeman hitting two free throws.
Three-point goals by Freeman, Adotokumbo Bakare and Eddiean Tirado. Taj Anderson also scored to help keep the Warriors in the contest during the first half of play.
Anderson was fouled on his trey and hit the free-throw early on for a rare four point play. Trailing just 42-41 at half time, the Warriors looked to seize momentum during the second half of play.
Tirado would hit a three-pointer from the right wing, then hit another from the right baseline in the first five minutes of play as the Warriors looked to be fueling the momentum they needed. The two teams exchanged leads during much of the second frame.
With 8:15 on the clock, Tirado hit another trey from the right baseline to time the game at 64-64. Yacine Toumi scored on a tip in with a lay-up by Bakare giving Indian Hills a 68-64 lead.
NEO's 7-1 post player, Eric Rustin, would respond with two jumpers to tie the contest up. The final 3:30 would see the Golden Norse (8-2) convert on 10 of 12 free-throws to seal a 82-76 win.
Tirado would lead the Warriors in scoring with 14 with Bayless adding 13 points and five assists. Davin Zeigler notched 11 points and Freeman grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Indian Hills in that department.
Indian Hills (5-2) next travels to Mattoon, Illinois on Tuesday to face unbeaten John A. Logan at 6 p.m. The 6-0 Volunteers are currently ranked second in the latest NJCAA Division I men's basketball poll.