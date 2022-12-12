OTTUMWA — Always Wright.
More like always clutch.
Tied at 82-82 with time winding down, Wright caught a pass in the corner with a chance to take down top-ranked undefeated Indian Hills. Facing the biggest shot of the night, Wright calmly took one shot fake to get free before sinking the biggest shot of the night giving Northeastern Oklahoma A&M the lead for good with 25.2 seconds left as the Norsemen stunned the Warriors 87-82 on Saturday, ending IHCC's season-opening 14-game winning streak.
"I didn't really feel the pressure, but it was great shot to make for my team," Wright said. "You just have to stay cool, calm and collected. I really wanted to win this one for my team, so I just had to come through."
Enoch Kalambay and Trevion LeBaeux shared to scoring honors for Indian Hills with 13 points apiece. Kalambay scored five points in overtime, including a go-ahead 3-point play with 3:26 in overtime and a go-ahead 3-pointer off a rebound by Don McHenry to put IHCC ahead 79-77 with 2:06 left.
As was the case throughout the night, however, NEO responded. Wright drew a foul six seconds later sinking a pair of free throws to tie the game before Julian Mackey gave the Norsemen the lead sinking a 3-pointer with one minute left giving NEO an 82-79 lead.
As was the case in the final minute of regulation, McHenry sank a game-tying 3-pointer for Indian Hills, setting up the same situation the two teams faced with 43 seconds left in the second half. Both the Norsemen and Warriors missed potential winning shots to close out regulation, sending the teams into overtime tied at 73-73.
With the potential of facing another overtime, or allowing IHCC a second chance to win the game in the final seconds, NEO head coach Jeremy Jackson went back to the drawing board with a second chance for the Norsemen to take a late lead.
"We tried something different than what we tried on our last possession of regulation," Jackson said. "For the ball to bounce around and find Always for that corner three was huge. That's a big shot for a true freshman coming right out of high school to hit a shot like that.
"With a name like Always Wright, you've got to be pretty confident."
McHenry again had the ball in his hands with a chance to tie the game. With two NEO defenders hustling to defend a potential game-tying 3-pointer, McHenry drove down the baseline looking for a quick lay-up but instead was called for a charge. Mackey closed out a 28-point night for the Norsemen by sinking two free throws with 10.1 seconds left, clinching the upset of the top-ranked Warriors.
"We always talk about sharing the sugar when we have the ball," Jackson said. "We try to keep the ball moving and, when we get the ball off those scrambles, we know where to be. We try to have some predictable spacing. I think that helps in that situation."
Wright finished with 20 points as NEO (12-2) had five players reach double figures in their 11th straight win. David Jones produced a dominant performance on both ends of the floor for Indian Hills with his second double-double of the season, scoring 11 points while pulling down a season-high 18 rebounds, the most by any Warrior player since a 20-rebound night for Torrey Patton in a 105-98 win at Missouri State-West Plains on Jan. 4, 2019, pacing a season-high 63 rebounds for the top-ranked Warriors.
"We knew we had our work cut out for us," IHCC head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "Having 26 turnovers and missing 28 shots from 3-point range is hard to overcome. We've got some areas we have to get better at."
Indian Hills (14-1) will have three weeks to get better before the Warriors begin the second half of the regular season on New Year's Eve in Kansas at Dodge City. McHenry, who tallied 11 points, five assists, and four steals in Saturday's loss, hit the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer for IHCC in a season-opening 88-87 overtime win over the Conquistadors on Nov. 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.