OTTUMWA – Abdul Olusesi has been named the new Indian Hills men's basketball assistant coach. Olusesi brings a wealth of junior college and NCAA experience to the Warrior program.
"We are excited to have Abdul join our staff," stated Indian Hills head coach Josh Sash. "I love his story and believe he will have a huge impact on the success of our program. Abdul is a proven winner that has worked for some very successful head coaches at both the NCAA Division I and junior college levels. Abdul will be a tremendous ambassador for our program, as well as our institution."
Olusesi joins the Warriors following four years at Coffeyville Community College under National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Hall of Fame coach Jay Herkelman. Olusesi helped lead the Red Ravens to the 2020-21 NJCAA DI Men's Basketball National Championship and a 27-3 overall record. In four years at Coffeyville, Olusesi was a part of two NJCAA Region 6 Championships and 95 wins with a .748 winning percentage.
"I am extremely blessed, honored and ecstatic to be joining Coach Sash and the Indian Hills family," stated Olusesi. "The past four seasons at Coffeyville have immensely helped my growth and confidence as a basketball coach. I am eager to continue to have a positive impact on the lives of young men, that we'll have the opportunity to mentor here at Indian Hills, under the guidance and leadership of Coach Sash.
Under Olusesi, the Red Ravens earned three NJCAA All-Americans, nine Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) All-Conference selections, and KJCCC Player and Freshman of the Year accolades. The Red Ravens were ranked in each of the 16 national polls this past season, climbing as high as No. 6 in country.
While at Coffeyville, Olusesi also served as the Student Life & Diversity and Inclusion Director.
"It's important for me to be around good people and everyone I spoke to about Josh Sash, talked about how elite of a human being he is and I am truly excited to be partnering with him on this journey. When Indian Hills is mentioned in the college basketball world, the adjectives used after, are usually synonymous with prestigious and excellence. I look forward to being a part of it and the opportunity to help uphold that standard."
Prior to his time at Coffeyville, Olusesi spent one season at East Central Community College (MS) where he helped lead the Warriors to a berth in both the MACJC and NJCAA Region 23 postseason tournaments. Olusesi was responsible for recruiting, strength and conditioning, and coordinating summer camps. Olusesi also served as the defensive coordinator for the Warriors.
A native of Houston, Olusesi earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology and a Master of Science degree in Sports Management from Sam Houston State. Olusesi spent three seasons as an undergraduate student manager at Sam Houston State before earning the Director of Basketball Operations position for the 2017-18 season.
Nate Laing, an assistant coach for the Indian Hills men's basketball program during the 2022-23 season has accepted a position to become the assistant coach at Portland State University.
Laing served under former head coach Hank Plona during the 2022-23 campaign and helped lead Indian Hills to its best finish at the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) DI Men's Basketball Championship since 2014 with a run to the Final Four. The Warriors posted a 29-5 record on the year and were ranked No. 1 in the nation for multiple weeks throughout the year.
During the 2022-23 season, Indian Hills earned two NJCAA All-American honors, the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference (ICCAC) Player of the Year in Don McHenry, and seven NJCAA All-Region 11 selections.
"I'm so incredibly happy for Nate," Plona stated. "This is a well-deserved opportunity and Nate will be incredible at helping Jase Coburn and Portland State keep moving forward."
Laing will serve under head coach Jase Coburn at Portland State, an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Big Sky Conference.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.