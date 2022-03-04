OTTUMWA — The celebration was on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center, complete with everything from confetti to the presentation of a championship trophy.
The only thing the Indian Hills men's basketball team didn't do last weekend was cut down the nets. Hank Plona is saving that celebration for an even bigger postseason win.
The Warriors can earn such a victory by scorching those same Hellyer Center nets this Saturday. Indian Hills faces Dawson for the third straight year in the NJCAA North Central District final with an automatic national tournament trip on the line.
"It's pretty amazing how fast the season goes. We're 31 games in and it's starting to feel like a finished project," Plona said. "I don't know if it will mean we'll win or lose on Saturday, but at least we know that we're together and we have an identity. We know how we want to play. Everyone is will to do the things that it takes to win and they believe that being part of this is in their own individual best interests."
Dawson was able the COVID-altered 2021 season for the Warriors to a surprising end last April in the district final, holding on for a 68-67 win in Montana as Curtis Jones and Tyrese Nickelson each missed potential game-winning shots in the final seconds. The Buccaneers were able to avenge a 92-65 loss to the Warriors in Ottumwa in the 2020 district final, a win that helped IHCC earn the second-seed in the 24-team national tournament that would ultimately be canceled due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Dawson is one of those top programs in the country that's been able to beat us during my time here, so they definitely have our full attention and full respect," Plona said. "They're coming down here with the mentality to win the game. We've got one game to play here at home. Hopefully, it leads to a few more games in Kansas and couple more weeks of work together as a team."
It was no easy task for either Dawson or Indian Hills to set up the district championship rubber match. The Warriors had to knock off 13th-ranked Southeastern for the Region XI title, winning 85-72 last Saturday as two free throws drawn by Davin Zeigler after being fouled on a half-court heave at the end of the first half kicked off what proved to be a game-defining 11-0 run for Indian Hills, leaving both the Warriors and Blackhawks hoping that IHCC can win the district final and prevent Dawson from stealing a bid from a Southeastern team hoping for an at-large national tournament invitation.
"It was a heck of a game between two teams that have had a lot of success this season," Plona said of last Saturday's regional final. "I'm not predicting anything beyond hoping that we can win our way into the national tournament. Southeastern had a really good season. They have a very strong team that can beat any team in the country."
Dawson, meanwhile, had to pull off their first win in four tries against No. 20 North Dakota State College of Science in the Region XIII final last Monday night. The Bucs used a 10-0 run midway through the second half to snap a 54-54 tie including a pair of 3-pointer by Joe Mpoyo to take the lead for good against the 30-2 Wildcats.
“I was so proud of the toughness we showed,” Dawson head coach Joe Peterson said. “We’ve only had one home game in the month of February. We’ve won six games away from home this (past) month. They (NDSCS) had a great crowd that was very loud and their students were sitting right next to our bench giving us grief all night. Our guys kept their composure. It was a true team effort like it has been all year.”