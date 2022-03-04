Indian Hills teammates J'Vonn Hadley (left) and Adetokunbo Bakare (right) celebrated last Saturday night after the sixth-ranked Warrior men's basketball team secured an 85-72 win in the Region XI championship game over No. 13 Southeastern at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa. Hadley, Bakare and the rest of the Warriors will host Dawson Community College this Saturday night in the NJCAA North Central district final with a trip to the national tournament on the line.