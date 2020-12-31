OTTUMWA – Indian Hills is preparing for a men's basketball season unlike any other.
Once again, the Warriors have put together a talented roster of players looking to end this unique season ends with yet another trip to the NJCAA Division I national tournament.
Head coach Hank Plona has compiled talented additions to go along with a solid group of returners after IHCC finished last season with a 30-3 record, earning regional and district championships on the way to being seeded second in the 2020 national tournament field. The Warriors never got the chance to make a run at the program's fourth national title, however, as the COVID-19 pandemic led to the eventual cancelation of the NJCAA National Tournament.
While Plona, his players, and the program’s fans were left to only imagine how the second-seeded Warriors might have potentially put an exclamation point on the 2019-20 campaign, the pieces are in place for another run at an NJCAA title this season.
“I’m real excited about the team we put together for this season. Last year was such a fun ride with our group,” Plona said. “Looking ahead now, we tried to find people that would fit with the guys we have coming back. Our group has come together as a family these first six or seven weeks as fast as any group we’ve had, and we’re excited about the season.”
THE RETURNING PLAYERS
Leading the way with the returners are consensus preseason All-American forward Chris Payton, and guard Tyrese Nickelson. Both played significant minutes on last year’s run to region and district championships and will be counted on again if the Warriors are to make an eighth consecutive berth at the National Tournament.
“In my opinion, Chris is a future pro, who is the best player in junior college,” Plona added. “Tyrese is a high character, tough, smart, do-it-all guard that we expect to make a big jump for us.”
Payton, a 6-7 forward from Bloomington, IL, blossomed as the 2019-20 season progressed and had one of the best freshman seasons in recent Indian Hills memory. He averaged 11.5 points and 5.7 rebounds on the season, and increased those numbers to 16.0 points, 6.3 boards in conference play, while shooting 72.1 percent from the floor. Payton became only the second freshman to make first team All-ICCAC as a freshman during Plona’s tenure, joining Ivan Aurrecoechea in 2016-17. Payton is widely considered one of the top prospects in all of junior college.
Nickelson, a 6-2 guard that prepped at Waterloo East, gave bookend performances a season ago in wins against No. 4-rated John A. Logan (IL) on November 2, as well as carrying the Warriors during the first half of the Region XI Championship game against rival Southeastern on Feb. 29.
In addition to Payton and Nickelson, Plona brings back contributors Theo Bourgeois and Ben Lyon, as well as spring term transfer Tyem Freeman.
Bourgeois, a 6-0 guard from Gainneville, France and 6-4 guard Ben Lyon from Ankeny both expect increased roles in 2020-21. Freeman transferred from Missouri State, and the 6-6 guard will be relied on as a major contributor right from the start this season.
“Tyem is a big, athletic guard that will add athleticism and excitement to our team,” Plona said.
As the recruiting process evolved with this edition of Warrior basketball, Plona admitted that he gave special deference to the current players on the roster.
“We felt like that it was important that we find people that would fit with Tyrese, Theo, Ben, Tyem and Chris,” Plona said. “We wanted to find kids that want to be at Indian Hills. Kids that want to win, and value their education. It’s imperative to our staff that we find kids that want to work every day, and that are unselfish and want their teammates to succeed.”
THE TRANSFERS
The Warriors added guards, Levar Williams, a 6-2 transfer from New Jersey Institute of Technology, and Ismael Cruz, a 6-3 transfer from Lee College (TX). Both newcomers are expected to add scoring and outside shooting.
Quinton Alston, a 6-5 transfer from Mississippi Valley State, adds versatility, scoring and toughness and will play and guard multiple positions. Alston averaged nearly seven points and five rebounds a game at the Division I level a season ago.
Gabe Oliveira played at Utah State-Eastern Junior College last year, averaging 11 points and 9 boards.
“We added a good combination of transfers and freshman,” Plona said. “Levar Williams, Ismael Cruz, Quinton Alston and Gabe Oliveira have all played a lot of minutes at the college level, and are great additions that will help us win right away.”
THE FRESHMAN
Plona wasn’t shy in expressing how he feels about the quintet of freshman that the Warriors added this season, noting that he feels this group has a high ceiling of potential.
“I love this freshman class,” Plona beamed. “They have a chance to be one of the better classes we’ve ever had.”
Iowa prep basketball fans will recognize the 2020 Class 4A State Tournament’s Most Outstanding Player in Ankeny’s Braxton Bayless, who joins IHCC after being named first team all-state by the Des Moines Register and Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. Bayless averaged 22.9 points per game and 6.6 rebounds in leading the Hawks to a 21-5 record, culminating with a state title at the Wells Fargo Center last March. Bayless is the son of former Iowa State standout, Ron Bayless, who played for Johnny Orr and the Fred Hoiberg-led Cyclones in the early 1990s.
Two other big additions to the backcourt are 6-3 guard Taj Anderson from Queens, NY, who was one of the most sought after freshman in the country and has a unique scoring ability, and 6-5 guard, Curtis Jones from Minneapolis, MN, who has impressed during early season workouts with his ability to score.
Mouhamadou Mbow, a 6-7 forward, and 5-11 guard Trey Harris, round out the freshman class. Mbow hails from Senegal, and played two years at Victory Rock Prep in Florida for Coach Loren Jackson, which is the same school that produced Warrior great Tomas Woldetensae. Harris, from Bloomington, IL will add depth at the point guard position.
“Braxton, Curtis, Taj, Mouhamadou and Trey have a chance to be one of the better classes we’ve had. They are all high character, talented guys that can score. They will be ready from day one.”
THE SCHEDULE
The Warriors tip off the regular season on Wednesday, Jan. 20 at Southwestern in Creston. The first home game will be Saturday, Jan. 23 against Ellsworth in the Hellyer Center at 3 p.m.
This year’s regular season schedule will be limited to 22 games, featuring an all-ICCAC home-and-home slate with the league’s 12 members.
“We look forward to making a run at our eighth consecutive berth at the National Tournament,” Plona said. “Our current seven-year run stands as the second longest streak in NJCAA history, trailing only the current eight-year streak by Vincennes.”