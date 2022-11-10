CARTERVILLE, ILL – Had things worked out differently, Hank Plona might have gotten earned much more than a milestone win last season against John A. Logan at the NJCAA national tournament.
As it was, Plona earned his 200th career head coaching win on Wednesday against the Volunteers early in his eighth season at the helm of the Indian Hills Warriors instead of right at the end of his seventh season. Lado Laku's slam dunk with 3.5 seconds left lifted fifth-ranked IHCC to a 71-69 win over No. 13 John A. Logan in a battle of two teams that were both ousted in the second round of last year's national tournament on opposite ends of the bracket.
Indian Hills, seeded seventh, will get a rematch next week with defending national champion Northwest Florida State, the team that ousted them in Hutchinson last March. Had IHCC gotten past the Raiders, and won two more games, the Warriors could have had a chance to earn Plona's 200th win by winning the national championship game.
The opponent could have been John A. Logan, who was seeded fourth in last year's national tournament. Like the Warriors, however, the Volunteers were knocked out in round two by 13th-seeded Harcum College 109-91.
"I couldn't believe John A. Logan wasn't in the preseason rankings. I think they're a top-five or 10 team in the country," Plona said. "It was a huge test for us early in the season. We do a pretty good job as a team blocking everything out except what's going on between the lines on that court. Whether it's traveling to Illinois, Missouri, Florida or Texas, it shouldn't make much of a difference as long as we stick together and focus on what we're doing."
Plona became just the second coach in the history of the IHCC men's basketball program to reach 200 career wins. Terry Carroll, who guided the Warriors to consecutive national championships, went 269-50 coaching IHCC from 1989-98. Plona is now 200-30 as Indian Hills head coach.
"We've had a lot of special players and special people," Plona told GoHills TV after Wednesday's milestone win. "(Former IHCC president) Marlene (Sprouse), (current IHCC president) Matt (Thompson), (IHCC athletic director) Brett (Monaghan) and everybody that I've worked for gives us the resources and the opportunities to do this job at a high level."
"I'm always appreciative to be the head coach at Indian Hills. I guess, if you do this long enough, things start to add up. All the wins are special, but that one right there was a top one."
Indian Hills was able to open a 15-5 lead just over seven minutes into the game, using tough pressure defense to keep John A. Logan from getting into a rhythm for most of the first half. The Volunteers, however, would respond late in the half with a 14-2 run that turned the game around allowing John A. Logan to build a seven-point lead before a 3-pointer in the final minute of the half by Truth Harris pulled IHCC back within 34-30.
"We didn't play perfect by any means, but we showed some grit and some toughness," Plona said of the Warriors. "In seven days, this team has come together as fast as I've seen a team come together."
Those attributes would help IHCC overcome an early six-point deficit in the second half. Enoch Kalambay and Ryan Myers led the charge for the Warriors, combining for 32 points including seven big field goals in the final 20 minutes.
Myers scored five of the first nine points in the second half for the Warriors, helping IHCC rally back to take a 37-36 lead. The teams would continue to exchange the lead throughout the next 10 minutes until a 10-0 run that featured five straight drives to the basket by the Warriors opened a 66-58 lead for Indian Hills with under five minutes to play.
"Early in the game, it was very intense," Plona said. "John A. Logan has become a top national program. It's gotten to a point where playing at John A. Logan is as tough a test as you can get. We scheduled this game to give our guys the most challenging test we could.
"We came in here to win. That's the goal."
As it was for John A. Logan. The Volunteers cut the lead to three with 2:37 left and tied the game on free throws with 11 seconds left in regulation, setting the stage for another last-minute win for Indian Hills as Myers drove to the free throw line, bringing the defense up allowing Laku to take the pass on the baseline and put the ball through the hoop with a two-handed stuff to put Indian Hills on top in the final seconds.
"We got off to a great start, then we hit a stretch where nothing was going our way," Plona said. "Everyone has contributed to our success so far."
Kalambay led Indian Hills (4-0) with 18 points in the win while Myers added 14. Truth Harris scored 11 points for the Warriors, who face Three Rivers and State Fair this weekend in the Iowa-Missouri Challenge.
Curt Lewis led John A. Logan (2-1) with a game-high 19 points in the loss. Isaiah Stafford added 16 points while James Dent came off the bench to score 13 for the Volunteers, who saw a last-second 3-pointer fall well short at the buzzer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.