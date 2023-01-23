OTTUMWA — Hank Plona doesn't put a lot of stock in halftime adjustments.
The Indian Hills head men's basketball coach, in fact, cited the words of Peyton Manning, who called the halftime adjustments 'the biggest myth in football' during last Monday night's NFC Wild Card broadcast between the Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
"We might play a little bit of a different defense in the second half, but we're really not making any adjustments," Plona said of the seventh-ranked Warriors. "We're gathering ourselves for 15 minutes and saying to the guys that we can be better than this. We can play harder. We can be tougher. We can be more physical."
For the third straight game, Indian Hills proved to be the better team in the final 20 minutes. Unlike the previous two games, when the Warriors had to erase a halftime deficit, IHCC used the second half on Saturday to pull away from Highland as Don McHenry scored a career-high 35 points to clinch an 80-70 win over the Cougars on Hall-of-Fame night at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
"It was a kind of a game that was much more free-flowing. There weren't as many set plays. We kind of had to figure it out on the fly," McHenry said. "We started off a little slow, but I think we picked it up and really got going in the second half. It was fun to be out there and good to figure it out to get the win."
Enoch Kalambay added a double-double for the Warriors with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Ryan Myers came off the bench to add 14 points, including a game-clinching 3-pointer in the final minute off McHenry's third assist of the game.
"We just played off instinct out there and took what we could get," McHenry said. "We just kept finding each other. We kept it together. We didn't sulk when Highland scored. We kept talking and kept our energy high. If we made an adjustment, it was to get out of running set plays. I feel we're a better team in those type of situations."
Johnny Melvin paced Highland's bench attack with a team-high 18 points as the Cougars (11-8) used 41 bench points to help open a six-point lead late in the first half. Indian Hills caught the Cougars on a jumper by Kiran Oliver with 1:34 left in the half before McHenry and Myers combined to score the final six Warrior points to polish off a 16-6 run with a buzzer-beating shot by McHenry sending IHCC into the half with a 36-32 lead.
"I think we're changing our mentality at halftime. To win in March and beat those great teams, you have to play that way for 40 minutes," Plona said. "We're not quite there yet, but we have the ability. We still have a ways to go to get there."
Seventh-ranked Indian Hills (19-2) returns to Iowa Community College Athletic Conference action on Wednesday night. The Warriors welcome in Marshalltown to the Hellyer Student Life Center. Tip-off time is 7 p.m.
