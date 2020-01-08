OTTUMWA – Hank Plona would have loved to return from the holiday break with his Indian Hills men’s basketball team at full strength.
When the Warriors hit the floor for the first time in 2020, however, that just simply wasn’t the case.
Dedoch Chan and J.D. Muila were both out with injuries. Chris Payton was still not medically cleared as the freshman continued to recover from mononucleosis. Even Samba Kane, who was physically healthy for the first game of the new year, was having a hard time making it back from a visit to San Francisco as travel issues delayed Kane from rejoining the Warriors in West Plains, Mo.
Shorthanded or not, the Warriors picked right back up where they left off in 2019. All nine players saw time on the court in a 98-64 win over Arkansas Baptist on Friday before Kane finally made it back to add eight points, seven rebounds and two blocks off the bench in a 98-82 win over Missouri State-West Plains on Saturday.
Winners of nine straight games and ranked sixth in the country, IHCC returns home Friday for the first time in the new decade. The Warriors (15-2) host John Wood at 7 p.m.
“I’m happy that all that stuff didn’t affect the way that we operated,” Plona said. “All you can do is focus on what’s right in front of you and control what you can control. Do I want to make Samba magically be here (last Friday)? Sure. Do I magically want DC’s (Chan’s) foot to be better? Yeah. Do I want to Chris Payton to play even though he’s not medically cleared? You get nervous about these type of things, but ultimately health things are things you can’t really control at all.”
Payton did receive medical clearance this week, giving the Warriors 11 players that will be in uniform Friday against the Blazers (6-11) and in Saturday’s home game with Kankakee (11-6) which also tips at 7 p.m. Ultimately, the Warriors (15-2) may have to look at the prospect of playing out the rest of the season shorthanded with Chan and Muila both looking at missing significant time.
“Dedoch has what’s known as a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. If you look it up, it’s a bad one to have,” Plona said. “It’s right on top of his foot. That’s usually an 8-12 week recovery. Mostly likely, he’s going to be done for the year.
“J.D. has just a slight tear in his meniscus. He had some minor surgery on it (Wednesday). We’re hoping for a 4-6 week recovery there. On the bright side, four weeks brings him back when we host Moberly on Feb. 5. Six weeks would keep him out until the middle of February and maybe the last one of two regular-season games. J.D. is as tough as it gets. I know he’s determined to do all he can to get back for a late season run.”
The meniscus tear is the second time in as many years Muila has had to overcome a knee injury. Last year, Muila played out the rest of his freshman season after suffering a ligament tear and entered the holiday break as IHCC’s top rebounder with 8.1 boards a game before suffering the non-contact injury while preparing for the second half of his sophomore season.
“J.D. had as good of a six-month stretch from July to December as any kid we’ve ever had,” Plona said. “He got his body in shape. He was playing at a high level. He’s the best defender in the country and works to improve his offensive game every day. He’s been shooting the ball better.
“J.D. is a huge part of what’s been a successful season for us this far. It’s tough to lose someone on such a fluke thing like that. I’m sure he’s naturally disappointed, but at the same time he’s the type of kid that knows he can only control what he can control. All he’s focusing on now is rehabbing and doing everything he can getting healthy. He’s an optimistic kid and believes that, if he puts in the work, good things are going to happen.”
For the Warriors, a good weekend against a pair of Illinois schools would send Indian Hills into Region XI play with an 11-game winning streak. Indian Hills not only hits the road to open regional play next Wednesday, but does so at No. 25 Southeastern, the team that knocked off IHCC at the Hellyer Center last season for the regional tournament title and nearly prevented the Warriors from making a return trip to the national tournament.
“We have the toughest game in our region in our first game, so there’s no warming up in the bullpen for us,” Plona said. “Everything we’ve done getting back from the holiday break has been done to get us prepared for the second half and, especially, those regional games. The best road back to Hutch is through winning our region. We want to be back as much as we can to full speed by next Wednesday night, but we’re not overlooking anybody. We don’t want to slip up in two games that definitely won’t be easy.”