OTTUMWA — Straight-jacket defense.
That would be a good way to describe the biggest to success on Wednesday for the sixth-ranked Indian Hills men's basketball team against Carl Sandburg. The Warriors turned the defense up to a new level against the Chargers in the second half, allowing just nine points over the final 20 minutes of a 92-37 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The overall 37 points allowed over 40 minutes by Indian Hills is the fewest allowed by any Warrior basketball team since 2010. Truth Harris led the Warriors on both ends of the court with a game-high 14 points on 5-8 shooting while collecting a career-high eight steals, the most steals in a single game by any Warrior player since Roderick Bobbitt came up with 10 steals against Clinton late in the same 2014 season in which IHCC advanced all the way to the NJCAA National Tournament championship game.
Indian Hills (24-3) is back on the floor for the final road test of the regular season on Saturday afternoon. The Warriors will head to Illinois to face Highland Community College just four weeks after securing an 80-70 win over the Cougars during Hall-of-Fame weekend.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.