JUCO basketball: Sixth-ranked Warriors power past Pirates

OTTUMWA — For Don McHenry, it doesn't seem that long ago that he was sinking a shot at the buzzer to win the season-opening game at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
On Saturday, McHenry and the rest of the sixth-ranked Indian Hills basketball team will play their final home game of the regular season. Only two more home games remain on the docket for the 2022-23 Warriors after Wednesday night's 94-71 win over North Central (Missouri).
Indian Hills (26-3) will host ninth-ranked Triton on Saturday night in what very well could be a preview of the NJCAA Division I National Tournament. Both the Trojans and Warriors are hoping to be part of the 24-team field making the trip to Hutchinson, Kansas to battle for the 2023 national championship.
For the second straight game, McHenry and Enoch Kalambay led the charge for the Warriors after combining for 58 points by scoring 29 points apiece on Saturday in a non-conference road win at Highland (Illinois). Kalambay led IHCC on Wednesdy with a game-high 27 points while McHenry added 21 points along with a team-high four assists.
Davontae Hall flurted with a double-double for Indian Hills, finishing with 14 points and a game-high eight rebounds. The Warriors more than tripled the visiting Pirates (17-9) inside outscoring NCMC 56-18 in the paint helping IHCC improve to 26-3 on the season.
Gerald Gittens led North Central with 18 points and five assists in the loss. Kam Bevel added 15 points while Nelson Reynolds came off the bench to score 12 points for the Pirates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.