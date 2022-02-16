OTTUMWA – It’s supposed to get tougher to keep a winning streak alive.
Indian Hills is making it look easy, leaving little doubt early on Wednesday about whether the sixth-ranked Warriors could secure a 10th straight victory against North Central Missouri.
Four different IHCC players hit double figures with J’Vonne Hadley’s 21 points in 21 minutes leading Indian Hills to a 106-73 rout of the Pirates in the penultimate game of the regular season for the Warriors. Aside from a brief scoring drought early that allowed North Central to grab its only lead of the night at 5-4, Indian Hills dominated the action with seven straight points by Hadley giving IHCC an 11-5 lead with 14:41 left in the first half.
“The game plan was to come out, get stops and push the ball after getting those stops,” Indian Hills sophomore Ahren Freeman said. “We had to make sure their best two players didn’t get going. We kept getting stops, kept getting the rebounds and kept pushing the ball down the court. The lead just kept getting bigger and bigger.
Indian Hills could hardly miss in the first half, sinking 21 of 35 field goal attempts while putting 61 points on the board. That lead that Freeman referred to reached 12 points with 12:25 left as Braxton Bayless set up Hadley and Andre Harris for three consecutive made field goals before Adetokunbo Bakare started to heat up with five points in 27 seconds, lifting Indian Hills to a 26-11 lead with 11:11 left in the half.
Hadley was the only starter for Indian Hills to reach double figures. Freeman came off the bench to score 15 points while Bakare and Isaiah Martin added 12 points apiece, helping the Warrior bench out score North Central Missouri’s non-starters 67-33 on Wednesday.
“This is a really important time of the year. We’re down to the end of the regular season, so we don’t have any more time to waste,” Freeman said. “Every game is important no matter who we’re playing, no matter where we’re rated and no matter if the opponent is ranked or not. We just have to come out with intensity and keep it up for the entire game.”
Marin finished the night sinking five of seven field goal attempts, including a pair of 3-pointers, before heading back out to the floor after the game to work along with IHCC teammate Eddiean Tirado by getting up several long-range jumpers. Marin missed six of IHCC’s first seven games during their current 10-game winning streak, seeing his most significant time on the floor Wednesday since dealing with his first injury after an 88-86 regional home loss to Southeastern back on Jan. 8.
“Getting back in the flow took a little while, but it’s fun to be back out there with the guys especially when we’re in the middle of a winning streak,” said Marin, who earned Fiesta Bowl Shootout All-Tournament honors back in his home state of Arizona just over a week before suffering his injury. “Being here, I’m learning how to adapt to new situations and overcoming situations I’ve never been in. I’ve never had to overcome an injury. I didn’t know what it would be like when I came back, but the team is winning. I’m just going to do whatever I can to help the team win.”
Isaiah Ervin led North Central Missouri with 16 points while Kolten Griffin just missed out on a double-double, scoring 12 points while grabbing a game-high nine rebounds for the 14-11 Pirates. Sixth-ranked Indian Hills will bring the regular season to a close on Saturday hosting No. 10 Triton in a rematch of a thrilling 77-74 win by the Warriors back on Jan. 12 that started IHCC’s current 10-game winning streak.
With a bye into the regional championship game, Saturday’s top-10 contest will be the last for the Warriors for a full week before hosting either Southeastern or Marshalltown on Feb. 26. Indian Hills will also honor their sophomore players prior to the game with fans encouraged to wear black apparel to create a ‘Black Out’ at the Hellyer Center.
“Two top teams in the nation are about to come together. It’s going to be a really entertaining game,” Freeman said. “Looking at around at everyone wearing black, it feels like it’s going to be time for a funeral.”