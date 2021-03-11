OTTUMWA – The opportunity was there for the Marshalltown Tigers.
Win at the Hellyer Student Life Center on Wednesday over Indian Hills. Follow that up with a victory at home over the Warriors on Monday. Suddenly, hopes of clinching home court advantage in the upcoming Region XI tournament would greatly increase for the Tigers.
Instead, 13th-ranked Indian Hills spent Wednesday night making it clear to the Tigers, and the other Division I teams in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference, that road to the regional title still runs through the City of Bridges. Curtis Jones scored a career-high 26 points for the second straight game after dishing out three of his team-leading six assists on the first three possessions of IHCC's 110-59 win over Marshalltown, creating even more distance between the Warriors, the Tigers, Southeastern and Northeast in the ICCAC standings.
"Right before we were supposed to play Marshalltown earlier this season, they were talking about how it might be a special season for their program," Indian Hills head men's basketball coach Hank Plona said. "They were off to the best start (7-1) they've had in several years. They have a fight about them that we knew we'd have to match and have to exceed."
The Warriors did that by sharing the ball and burying open shots from the perimeter. Indian Hills finished hitting 23 of 45 shots from beyond the 3-point arc. After matching the Warriors on made 3-pointers early, Marshalltown struggled to keep up from deep hitting just one of 11 shots from 3-point land after back-to-back 3-pointers in the opening minutes pulled the Tigers within 8-6.
After dishing out passes that led to the first three field goals, including consecutive 3-pointers by Tyrese Nickelson and Levar Williams, Jones went to work scoring from the outside with a pair of 3-pointers that kicked off a sudden 11-point run for IHCC. Jones added a 3-point play, putting back a missed shot inside while being fouled, as Indian Hills jumped out to a 22-10 lead over the Tigers.
"I just let the game come to me," Jones said. "Whatever's there, we take it. That's the goal. I just let my offense come when it comes."
The Tigers got as close as 22-15, but could not keep up with the torrid pace of the Warriors. Taj Anderson added 22 points for Indian Hills, hitting 6-11 from 3-point range, while Levar Williams reached 20 points on an emphatic breakaway dunk late in the game vaulting IHCC to a 50-point lead.
"We played with really good pace and confidence," Plona said. "We looked very determined about every decision we made. If we can control what's going on out there and make the defense adjust to us, we'll be in pretty good shape."
Tyem Freeman added a double-double for Indian Hills (13-2), scoring 10 points while matching teammate Chris Payton with a game-high 11 rebounds. David Roberts, Jr. led Marshalltown (7-5) with 19 points and seven rebounds. Nuha Sagnia added 13 points before fouling out for the Tigers while Di'Ablo Stewart scored 11 points, grabbed two steals and had a game-high seven assists.
Indian Hills and Marshalltown meet again on Monday night at the MCC Student Activities Center at 6 p.m. Before that game, IHCC hosts Iowa Lakes (10-5), the eighth-ranked team in the NJCAA Division II national rankings, on Saturday at 3 p.m.