OTTUMWA — More than just regional championship hopes may have been on the line Sunday for the Indian Hills men's basketball team.
Coming off an emotional loss to open regional play at No. 22 Southeastern, the Warriors had an extra day to prepare for a home date with Iowa Western. Weather conditions led to school officials making the decision on Saturday to postponed the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference contest to Sunday afternoon.
In the three days between Wednesday's loss to the Blackhawks and Sunday's contest with the Reivers, the fourth-ranked Warriors did some soul searching. Head coach Hank Plona made adjustments and IHCC responded with one of the best performances of the season rolling to a 92-52 win at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The contest featured incredible balance on the offensive end by IHCC, with four different players scoring in double figures while shooting 58 percent from the field, including nearly 63 percent (22-35) in the second alone. Chris Payton and Chris Childs paced the Warriors with 15 points each, earning in much different ways with Childs sinking five of six attempts from 3-point range while Payton spun his way to the basket for a series of dunks, hitting 7-10 from inside the paint.
Indian Hills shared the ball incredibly well, collecting 27 assists on 39 made field goals. Malique Jacobs came within one point and one rebound of a triple-double, dishing out a career-high 12 assists as the Warriors clinically dissected the Reivers, finding open looks all over the court against an Iowa Western team struggling to keep pace.
Seneca Louis led Iowa Western (12-10, 1-2 ICCAC) with 13 points. Indian Hills (18-3, 1-1 ICCAC) pestered the Reivers on the defensive end, forcing several tough shots as Iowa Western shot just 30 percent from the field, allowing 10 unanswered points to the Warriors in the first four minutes after Caleb Huffman scored from the field to open the scoring with what proved to be the only go-ahead basket of the day for the visitors from Council Bluffs.
Indian Hills will be right back on the road for another important regional test in Nebraska at Northeast Community College on Wednesday. Tip off in Norfolk is set for 7 p.m.