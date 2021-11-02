OTTUMWA – The Indian Hills men's basketball season will open the 2021-22 season on Friday, hosting Tyler in the Reed Overhead Doors Classic. The Warriors enter the new season ranked second in the NJCAA Division I men's basketball preseason poll.
The Warriors return three student-athletes from the 2020-21 academic year in Taj Anderson, Braxton Bayless and Mouhamadou Mbow. Anderson and Bayless were key contributors during their freshman season while Mbow missed the season due to injury.
"Braxton and Taj bring a ton of experience back for our group," stated Plona. "They each played as many meaningful minutes as any freshmen that we have ever had, and they will only continue to get better. We are optimistic that Mouhamadou will be ready to play in the fall as well. He is working super hard to get back from his injury, and he will make an impact that I cannot even put into words."
Both Anderson and Bayless were tabbed as top national performers at two premier summer showcases. Anderson ranked second on the Warriors last season with 12.6 points per game while Bayless appeared in all 24 games and tallied 6.1 points per contest.
This year's roster will feature a pair of student-athletes who transferred to Indian Hills midway through the 2020-21 season. Davin Zeigler, a 6-3 guard from Cleveland, is a NCAA DI transfer from Bowling Green. Leeroy Odiahi, a 6-11 forward, comes to Ottumwa from Ireland.
"Davin and Leeroy have been a part of our program since about March," Plona said. "Davin has Division I experience at a very high level and will bring athleticism and toughness to our backcourt. Leeroy has huge upside, and he has come a long way in a few months. We will get better as he continues to get better."
The bulk of the roster will be made up by seven newcomers for the Warriors. Plona provided insight into the impact each student-athlete will make for the upcoming season.
"I am very excited about our group of newcomers," Plona said. "First of all, they are all very impressive young men that are going to be great people on campus, in the community, and as teammates.
"In this 'back to normal' year that we have coming up, it was important to me to bring in a group that would love and value the excitement of the Hellyer Center and everything that goes with being an Indian Hills Warrior."
Adetokunbo Bakare, a 6-3 sophomore guard from Newark known as "Toks," appeared in 11 games for his home-state New Jersey Institute of Technology as a freshman in 2020-21. Bakare attended St. Benedict's Prep in New Jersey where he led the Gray Bees to the Prep A Championship with a 17-point performance in the final. Bakare played AAU Basketball for the NJ Roadrunners.
"Toks is an electric guard that can get hot quickly," Plona said of Bakare. "He can hit shots in a hurry and we want him to play with confidence and be the playmaker that he is."
Madani Diarra | 6-11 | C | So. | Mali | Eastern Illinois (Transfer)
Highlights
Madani Diarra, a 6-11 sophomore center, appeared in 20 games at Eastern Illinois as a sophomore, making three starts during the 2020-21 season. Diarra scored a career-high 10 points on Jan. 26 and shot 50 percent from the floor throughout the year.
Diarra attend Saint Louis as a freshman where he appeared in four games. Diarra, from Mali, was high school teammates with Bakare.
"Madani is an experienced front court player that is willing to do whatever it takes to win," Plona said of Diarra. "He can defend, rebound, and score around the basket, and will be a player that is unique and unlike many others we play."
Ahren Freeman, a 6-7 sophomore forward, comes to Indian Hills with two years of high-level experience at New Orleans. The Florida native of Orange Park totaled 45 games played in two seasons while averaging 6.5 points per game on 58.8 percent shooting from the floor.
"Ahren has a chance to be a major impact player," Plona said of Freeman. "He has a natural competitiveness and ability to score that will make us better every day."
J'Vonne Hadley | 6-6 | G | So. | St. Paul, MN | Northeastern (Transfer)
Highlights
J'Vonne Hadley returns to the Midwest after participating in 13 games as a freshman at Northeastern in 2020-21. Prior to Northeastern, the 6-6 sophomore guard attended Mahtomedi High School and Cretin-Derham Hall winning four conference championships, two sectional titles and qualifying for two state tournament appearances.
Hadley, a native of St. Paul, also played in the Minnesota Top 20 Senior All-Star Game, earning all-state honors four times.
"J'Vonne is a versatile player that can play and guard just about every position on the floor," Plona said of Hadley. "He is a scorer in many different areas and can guard any spot. He is going to be a big part of our team."
Enoch Kalambay is the latest Canadian-born star to make his way to Indian Hills, following in the footsteps of current Southern Illinois junior J.D. Mulia. Kalambay, a native of Gatineau and graduate of Orangeville Prep, is a premier scorer that has competed at a high level, playing for the U19 Canadian National Team ranking second in the latest FIBA rankings,
"Enoch has played in Latvia in the U19 World Cup for the Canadian National Team," Plona said of Kalambay. "He is a do-it-all player that leaves his heart on the court every day he plays."
Isaiah Marin comes to the Warrior program after playing in 19 games with eight Division I starts at New Mexico, the home of former Warriors Corey Manigault and Chris McNeal. The 6-5 sophomore guard from Phoenix averaged 15.5 minutes per game and ranked fourth on the team in total assists.
"Isaiah is a run-the-team point guard that thinks for everyone on the floor," Plona said of Marin "He has great size for his position and played significant minutes at a high level last year. His maturity and experience will give us a huge advantage as we start with a mostly new team."
The Warriors feature plenty of international talent with a roster that currently includes players from seven different countries. Besides Mbow, Odiahi, Kalambay and Diarra, the Warriors feature 6-10 sophomore forward Arkansas-Little Rock transfer and Meudon, France native Yacine Toumi and 6-1 freshman guard Eddiean Tirado, a native of San Juan, Puerto Rico and a graduate of Florida's Calusa Prep.
"Eddie can really shoot the ball," Plona said of Tirado. "He's a gym rat that is going to keep improving fast and we know he fits an immediate need of a guy that can get hot in a hurry from deep."