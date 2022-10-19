OTTUMWA — The 2022 edition of Meet The Warriors, hosted by the Indian Hills men's basketball team, is set to be held on Monday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center on the IHCC Ottumwa campus.
Admission is free for fans wanting to attend the annual event with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. The Warriors, ranked third in the preseason National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division I men's basketball poll, will host a series of events throughout the night starting with team introductions at 7 p.m.
Following the introductions, the Indian Hills men's basketball maroon and gold intra-squad scrimmage will be held. Lado Laku, Truth Harris, R.J. Ogom, David Jones, Don McHenry, Shamir Caruthers, Mouhamadou Mbow and David Hermes will make up the maroon team while Leeroy Odiahi, Kiran Oliver, Trayon Grant-Foster, Davontae Hall, Enoch Kalambay, Ryan Myers, Eddiean Tirado and Trevion LaBeaux will make up the gold team.
Following the maroon-gold scrimmage, a three-point shootout will be held featuring Tirado, Myers, Hermes and Odiahi. Caruthers, Hall, McHenry and two contestants from the crowd will then participated in a knockout competition.
The third event of 'Meet the Warriors' will feature a dunk contest. Participants will include Laku, Oliver, Jones, Grant-Foster and LaBeaux.
There will be an autograph session featuring members of the IHCC men's basketball team to close out 'Meet the Warriors.' Fans will receive a free t-shirt, this year's team poster and schedule magnets with food from Warehouse Barbecue Company and Brewhouse will be available for purchase throughout the night.
Season ticket holders who have already purchased their passes for the year will be able to claim their tickets. Fans who wish to purchase season tickets will be able to do so prior to the Meet the Warriors event at the Hellyer Center.
The Warriors, who posted a 27-6 record a year ago after reaching the NJCAA DI Men's Basketball National Tournament in Hutchinson are ranked third behind top-ranked Northwest Florida State College and second-ranked Florida SouthWestern State College.
This year's schedule features nine teams that are either ranked inside the top-25 or in the receiving votes category in the preseason poll, including five of those contests at home. The premier matchup for the Warriors is set for Nov. 16 as Northwest Florida State, the defending national champions, come to the Hellyer Center.
Also featured on the Warriors' slate this year includes two contests against seventh-ranked Triton College, a home date with No. 15 Moberly Area Community College and two conference matchups with No. 18 Southeastern Community College.
Dodge City Community College, Indian Hills' opponent for the season opener at home on Nov. 1, checks in to the receiving votes category along with Warrior foes Three Rivers Community College and Western Wyoming College.
Head coach Hank Plona's 2022-23 squad features four returners on this year's squad to compliment 12 newcomers. Kalambay, Mbow, Odiahi and Tirado bring national tournament experience from last year's roster.
Indian Hills has now been ranked inside the top-10 in the preseason rankings each of the last four seasons, including last year's spot at No. 2 in the preseason poll. Dodge City, the season-opening opponent for the Warriors finished fifth in last year's final NJCAA national poll.
