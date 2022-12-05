OTTUMWA — The nation's No. 1 team was on the verge of seeing its perfect record disappear.
Jaelyn Anderson stole a pass at midcourt with 10 seconds left. The Kankakee sophomore had a wide open path to the basket with a chance to give the visiting Cavaliers a late lead against top-ranked Indian Hills.
David Jones, however, did not give up on the play. The sophomore from Sacramento forced Anderson into a missed lay-up, helping IHCC secure a 75-72 win to close out the inaugural City of Bridges Classic allowing the Warriors to improve to 13-0 on the season.
"The out-of-bounds play didn't go as planned, but Coach Hank (Plona) always tells us to play through everything and play to the final whistle," Jones said. "I realized the situation. I had to get back there. I knew I had to contest that shot by any means.
"I just wanted to protect the paint and protect the win."
Indian Hills is back in action on Friday and Saturday, hosting Lake Region State and Northeastern Oklahoma A&M in the Hy-Vee Classic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.