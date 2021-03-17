BOONE — The month of March is filled with game-deciding last-second shots.
In the end, the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference regular-season men's basketball title may very well have come down to one of those dramatic shots on Wednesday. Fortunately for 11th-ranked Indian Hills, that shot would not fall for top-ranked (NJCAA DII) DMACC as Christian Haffner's 3-pointer at the buzzer bounced off the back of the iron, allowing IHCC to escape the Bears' Den with a thrilling 72-70 win.
Chris Payton scored what proved to be the decisive two points from the free throw line with nine seconds remaining, giving Indian Hills a 72-69 lead. After fouling Willie Guy instead of allowing the DMACC sophomore to hoist a potential game-tying 3-pointer, Payton nearly corralled the clinching rebound after Guy missed his second free throw attempt off the front of the rim with 5.5 seconds left.
Jean Francois, however, was able to knock the ball free of Payton's grasp and saved the ball in to Haffner right before falling out of bounds. Haffner had time to pump fake, eluding Tyrese Nickelson, before getting off a potential game-winning shot at the buzzer that ultimately bounced away, allowing IHCC to avenge one of just two losses suffered so far this season.
Indian Hills is now 15-2 on the season while DMACC fell to 13-3, opening a 1.5-game lead at the top of the regular-season ICCAC standings. The Warriors still have four games left, all of which will count in the regular-season regional championship race, including a trip to Hodges Fieldhouse in Fort Dodge on Saturday to face Iowa Central on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.