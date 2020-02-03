OTTUMWA — In the biggest game of the season, Chris Payton provided the Indian Hills basketball team with the best performance.
Payton scored a career-high 29 points while hauling in nine rebounds and blocking three shots as the fifth-ranked Warriors took over the lead in the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference standings, beating No. 23 Southeastern 80-62 on Saturday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center. The win evens the season series between the Highway 34 rivals following the Blackhawks 73-69 win over IHCC in West Burlington back on Jan. 15.
More importantly, the win moves Indian Hills a half-a-game ahead of the Blackhawks in the ICCAC with a 4-1 record, dropping Southeastern to 4-2. The Warriors can earn home court advantage for every postseason game up to the national tournament by winning the remaining three regional games on the schedule (at Iowa Western, home against Northeast and at Marshalltown).
Tyon Grant-Foster added 17 points, going 8-8 from the free throw line while committing just one turnover after being forced into eight by the Blackhawks 17 days earlier. Maurice Calloo scored 13 points, including four straight that helped ignite a 14-5 run for the Warriors, snapping a 45-45 tie and the final blow of the night with a breakaway dunk in the final seconds to cap IHCC's 16-point victory.
Chris Childs scored 10 points, sinking a 3-pointer in the final two minutes after IHCC narrowly avoided a turnover to open a 73-60 Warrior lead, while dishing out a team-leading five assists. Southeastern was paced by Elias Ezenekwe, who scored 17 points, while Aaris Bonds added 16 points and 13 rebounds helping the Blackhawks (19-6, 4-2 ICCAC) own a 36-26 rebounding edge in the contest.
Indian Hills (22-3, 4-1 ICCAC) is back home for non-conference action on Wednesday night against Moberly Area at 7 p.m. The Warriors edged the Grayhounds in Missouri, 72-63, back on Nov. 30.