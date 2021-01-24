OTTUMWA — Fourth-ranked Indian Hills got back on track on Saturday on opening day at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
The Warriors bounced back after struggling from the field in Wednesday's season-opening loss at Southwestern, nearly doubling their point output while shooting 50 percent in a 100-61 win over Ellsworth.
"It still feels a little like the preseason," noted Indian Hills head coach Hank Plona.
The Warriors, initially ranked fourth in the pre-season NJCAA division I national polls, picked up the win in dominating fashion. Indian Hills led the Panthers prior to the start of the contest, as Ellsworth was assessed a technical foul, giving Boston native Levar Williams a free throw to put IHCC up 1-0 before the opening tipoff.
Most of the Panther offense during the first half of play came from 6-2 freshman Pietro Vannini. The native of Monterarchi, Italy scored 16 points in the first half, including four 3-point goals.
The Ellsworth press was ultimately rendered ineffective as the Warrior offense battered the Panther defense for 53 points in the first half. Williams hit on 16 first-half points on his way to a 24-point effort for IHCC.
Tyem Freeman, a 6-6 transfer from Missouri State, knocked down 13 points in the first half on his way to scoring a game-high 31 for the Warriors.
"Levar is very reliable. He will be very consistent for us this season," stated Plona.
Gabe Oliveira (San Baulo, Brazil) dominated the boards for Indian Hills during the first half of play. With a 36-25 lead and five minutes remaining in the first half, the Warriors opened with a blitzkrieg, which included 3-point goals in the remaining time left with two by Williams, two by Ismael Cruz (San Juan, PR) and one each by Theo Bourgeois (Gainneville, France) and Freeman.
Freeman's 3-pointer added some drama to the end of the half as he hit a 40-foot jumper at the buzzer to put the Warriors in front with a commanding 53-31 halftime lead.
Indian Hills would continue to dominate the second half of play, outscoring the Panthers 19-2 over a six-minute stretch with Freeman scoring 11 of the 19 points in the stretch. The Warrior lead jumped from 62-40 to 80-42 during the Warriors run.
"They used the same seven to eight players during the game, while we used 11 players and it kept us fresh," assessed Plona.
Bourgeois would put the finishing touches on the win as he hit a 3-pointer with 40 seconds left to hit the centennial mark for the Warriors. Indian Hills hit 14 of 36 attempts from 3-point range in the win helping the Warriors score 44 more points than last Wednesday's 60-56 season-opening loss at Southwestern.
Up next for fourth-ranked Indian Hills is a major rival in a unique setting. The Warriors travel to West Burlington to face Southeastern in battle of the top two Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Division I rivals with the game slated to be played on Wednesday in a practically-empty Loren Walker Arena.
"They will be out to get us, but we are playing with a chip on our shoulder after the opening loss to Southwestern," declared Plona. "They have big, strong guys that will challenge us. One of the things we will have to do is to work toward being a better rebounding team."
JUCO BASKETBALL
Scoring
Teams 1st 2nd Final
Ellsworth 31 30 61
IHCC 53 47 100