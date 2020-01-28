OTTUMWA — Even with a showdown for the Region XI lead looming on Saturday, fifth-ranked Indian Hills kept their focus on the floor Tuesday night.
It wasn’t that hard, after all, with Black Hawk on the jersey of the opponents at the Hellyer Student Life Center.
With the Blackhawks of Southeastern waiting in the wings this weekend in a game that very well could decide home court advantage in the postseason on the road to the national tournament, No. 5 IHCC refused to be caught looking ahead. Tyon Grant-Foster led yet another balanced scoring attack with 20 points in a 107-54 rout of Black Hawk College.
“We’ve established right from the start of the season that every game and every day is important for us,” Indian Hills head men’s basketball coach Hank Plona said. “We’ve seen what can happen if you’re not mentally sharp. Our guys have been motivated since losing (at Southeastern on Jan. 15.) very seriously. I’m very proud of their consistent effort.”
The Warriors went right to work exploiting a size advantage on Black Hawk (8-15), going right into the paint to Chris Payton who scored the first five points drawing two fouls, four free throw attempts and eventually a spinning lay-up just over two minutes into the game.
Payton finished right behind Grant-Foster with 18 points. As a team, Indian Hills had six players reach double figures for the third time in the last four games.
“We focused on what we knew we can dominate with. We knew what we were looking for offensively,” Payton said. “We’ve definitely been looking inside-out over the last few games. It’s definitely working for us. We’re definitely going to keep doing that moving forward.
“I wouldn’t say I commanded the ball, but I know when I get in a position where I can score I have to be aggressive or else I’m letting my team down.”
Black Hawk hung with IHCC over the course of the first eight minutes, similar to Saturday’s 95-56 regional win for the Warriors over 5-18 Marshalltown. Delaney Little’s opening 3-pointer gave the Braves a brief lead and kicked off a 24-point night for the freshman guard.
Little could only do so much for so long, however. Indian Hills, just as was the case Saturday, owned the final 12 minutes of the first half outscoring the Braves 40-10 to open a 53-23 halftime lead.
“Black Hawk is a much smaller team, but a very well-coached team,” Plona said. “You don’t expect to come out and blow out any well-coached team. They gave us problems and were competitive, but we were able to establish ourselves inside and take advantage of the glass. We took advantage of our strengths, so all in all it was a good night for our team.”
The balance of the Warriors (21-3) again produced plenty of productive nights as IHCC twice made wholesale substitutions, bringing in five new players on to the court at once. Chris Childs scored 14 points and Maurice Calloo had 10, joining Payton as IHCC starters to reach double figures in Tuesday’s game.
Grant-Foster again came off the bench, scoring 20 points in a game for the first time since a 24-point effort in the 73-69 loss at Southeastern. Samba Kane added 12 as did Ben Lyon, a career night for a young man that lived in Ottumwa until moving to Ankeny in middle school and watched the Warriors from the stands as a young fan inside the Hellyer Student Life Center.
“The first game I can remember coming to was in 2005 for a Southeastern-Indian Hills game,” Lyon said. “It’s kind of cool growing up watching Indian Hills games and coming back to play them. Having seen it first hand as a player and a fan, I understand a little more what the Southeastern-Indian Hills rivalry means.”
That rivalry will add a high-stakes chapter on Saturday as the Blackhawks look for their fourth straight win in the series over IHCC, a win that would give Southeastern firm control on the outright regular-season regional title and home court advantage should IHCC and Southeastern again meet in the regional championship game on Feb. 29. The Warriors, however, can take that advantage away from the Blackhawks with a win on Saturday, giving the Warriors the inside track to playing for a national tournament berth inside the Hellyer Center.
“We just have to be physically prepared for Saturday’s game,” Payton said. “It’s going to be a demanding game. We’re going to have to remain locked in.”