Warriors charge on

Indian Hills sophomore Taj Anderson grabs a rebound in front of teammates Davin Zeigler (5) and Ahren Freeman (11) during men's junior college basketball action against Carl Sandburg on Monday night at the Hellyer Student Life Center in Ottumwa.

 Scott Jackson/The Courier

OTTUMWA – Just 48 hours removed from the season's most thrilling victory, seventh-ranked Indian Hills avoided any sort of emotional or physical letdown Monday night at home against Carl Sandburg.

Davin Zeigler scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 10 of his 16 shots from the field, while dishing out a team-leading six assists in a 96-68 non-conference win over the Chargers. The Warriors, coming off a buzzer-beating regional win at Southeastern on Saturday, secured their eighth consecutive win pulling away in the second half after opening a 42-33 halftime lead.

Zeigler finished with career highs in points, assists and steals after coming up with five thefts defensively while not committing a turnover on the offensive end. 

Eddiean Tirado sank five shots from 3-point range, scoring all 15 points from the perimeter for the Warriors.

Taj Anderson added 14 points for Indian Hills. Enoch Kalambay came up one rebound shy of a double-double at the Hellyer Student Life Center, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds against Carl Sandburg.

J'Vonne Hadley's stretch of exceptional play continued as the IHCC sophomore grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, including 12 in the first half, to finish with his fourth double-double in the team's last seven contests. Hadley added 14 points on 5-8 shooting against the Chargers, who helped Indian Hills make up a date that was vacated by DMACC last month as the Bears dealt with COVID-related issues within the program.

The Warriors used a 51-33 rebounding advantage to overwhelm the Chargers on both ends of the court, including 19 on the offensive glass which Indian Hills turned into 23 second-change points. As a team, the Warriors outscored the Chargers 44-32 in the paint while forcing 16 Carl Sandburg turnovers on the night, leading to 27 points off turnovers for IHCC.

Indian Hills (22-5) is back in action Saturday afternoon in Illinois at Kankakee Community College starting at 3 p.m. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in Ottumwa, 112-72, on Jan. 22.

