OTTUMWA – Just 48 hours removed from the season's most thrilling victory, seventh-ranked Indian Hills avoided any sort of emotional or physical letdown Monday night at home against Carl Sandburg.
Davin Zeigler scored a career-high 24 points, hitting 10 of his 16 shots from the field, while dishing out a team-leading six assists in a 96-68 non-conference win over the Chargers. The Warriors, coming off a buzzer-beating regional win at Southeastern on Saturday, secured their eighth consecutive win pulling away in the second half after opening a 42-33 halftime lead.
Zeigler finished with career highs in points, assists and steals after coming up with five thefts defensively while not committing a turnover on the offensive end.
Eddiean Tirado sank five shots from 3-point range, scoring all 15 points from the perimeter for the Warriors.
Taj Anderson added 14 points for Indian Hills. Enoch Kalambay came up one rebound shy of a double-double at the Hellyer Student Life Center, finishing with 10 points and nine rebounds against Carl Sandburg.
J'Vonne Hadley's stretch of exceptional play continued as the IHCC sophomore grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds, including 12 in the first half, to finish with his fourth double-double in the team's last seven contests. Hadley added 14 points on 5-8 shooting against the Chargers, who helped Indian Hills make up a date that was vacated by DMACC last month as the Bears dealt with COVID-related issues within the program.
The Warriors used a 51-33 rebounding advantage to overwhelm the Chargers on both ends of the court, including 19 on the offensive glass which Indian Hills turned into 23 second-change points. As a team, the Warriors outscored the Chargers 44-32 in the paint while forcing 16 Carl Sandburg turnovers on the night, leading to 27 points off turnovers for IHCC.
Indian Hills (22-5) is back in action Saturday afternoon in Illinois at Kankakee Community College starting at 3 p.m. The Warriors defeated the Cavaliers in Ottumwa, 112-72, on Jan. 22.